New Apple Rules Will Allow Game Streaming Apps, Like Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is now set to execute their mobile Activision plans into motion.

Apple has revealed new rules for their platforms that will allow the entry of game streaming apps, such as Xbox Game Pass.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Apple has a new statement on their website that says:

“Today, Apple is introducing new options for how apps globally can deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs. Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog.”

Notably, Apple says that they are making these changes because of feedback from Apple’s developer community. Some outlets speculate that these changes are happening because Apple’s hand is being forced by the EU’s Digital Markets Act. We had reported on the ramifications of EU’s new regulation in December 2022.

As explained on this blog post from GameFray, however, Apple’s new rules do not meet the conditions set by the DMA. GameFray speculates that this will lead of years of back and forth between the EU and Apple, so that the Apple can be properly strong-armed to follow regulation.

In any case, if Apple is still playing games with the EU, they have still changed the rules enough to allow Microsoft to publish an Xbox Game Pass app on iOS, and presumably MacOS.

Microsoft originally launched its xCloud streaming app in September 2020. However, a month before, Apple banned the app. They claimed that xCloud did not meet their app guidelines because Microsoft had to submit each individual game on the service to review.

Apple now says this in regards to individual apps and games on third party apps:

“Each experience made available in an app on the App Store will be required to adhere to all App Store Review Guidelines and its host app will need to maintain an age rating of the highest age-rated content included in the app.”

In other words, Apple will leave it to Microsoft and other publishers to regulate the games they have on their apps. Of course, Microsoft already certifies their games for PC and Xbox consoles. If they have to do extra certification for iOS, it will still be better than having to wait on Apple to do them.

Microsoft was rumored to be planning their own Xbox mobile store last October. We don’t know how this will finally play out, but it does bring Microsoft one step closer to meeting their original plans since acquiring Activision Blizzard King, of bringing Activision’s games to mobile, with an even potentially bigger payout than they are experiencing right now.