PlayStation Store Has A Special $15 & Under Sale Promo

Video games can be expensive. I’m sure we don’t have to tell you that! But with the latest generation of console platforms, we saw an increase in the number of new AAA games. Instead of paying the once-standard $59.99 for a new release, we’re having to dig a bit deeper into our pockets. New AAA games can fetch $69.99, so knowing what games to pick up at launch is crucial. Otherwise, you might find yourself easily regretting a purchase. With that said, if you can hold off a while, you could see some games drop down in price. There are also notable sales going on at any given moment, including one happening on the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation Store typically has a few sales going on each month. You can score some games on the cheap and start picking up those backlog titles. So, if you’re looking for something new to play this weekend, then you’re in luck. The PlayStation Store has over 700 full games at a current discount of $15 or under. Those are some steep price cuts for select video game titles. We’ll list some highlights that we feel are worth checking out that might help get you something new to enjoy as we head into the weekend.

PlayStation Store $15 & Under Sale Promo Highlights

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $14.99

Ultimate Chicken Horse $6.74

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $14.99

WWE 2K23 $14.99

Gotham Knights $13.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled $13.99

Need For Speed Unbound $10.49

Star Wars Battlefront II $5.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $9.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $9.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ $8.99

Mass Effect Legendary Edition $11.99

Fallout 4 $6.59

Mafia: Definitive Edition $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $8.99

BioShock: The Collection $9.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake $14.99

Again, this is just a small highlight of the games you can find on the sale promo. With over 700 full games to pick from, you’ll want to browse through the sale promo yourself, which you can find right here. There is hopefully something in this sale that might pique your interest and can help fill you over until that next major title release on your radar. Meanwhile, there are also additional DLCs and add-ons that you can find at a discount. So you might find a reason to pick up a game you already own again with this sale. This sale will be available until February 14, 2024.