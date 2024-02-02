Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Devs Are Dealing With Threats

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a highly anticipated game for those enjoying the PlayStation 5. We were finally picking back up on Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they endured a new battle to save the city from utter destruction. However, for some players who have gone through the game since it was released, there’s been a long wait on their hands before some big updates. One of which players were anticipating was the release of the New Game Plus mode. However, that update was pushed out of 2023 and is slated to come out this year.

For some players, that is not too frustrating to deal with. We know that this update was pushed back, but it would come with some additional features. The development team took to their X social media account to alert followers that the update is slated for sometime early this year. But with the addition of New Game Plus, players would find some additional requested features like the ability to change the time of day or even replay missions. So, it looks like this next update will be significant when it hits the game.

Unfortunately, there is a new problem that the developers are facing. Apparently, thanks to a report from PSU, we’re discovering that the developers are receiving violent threats. This is due to players being frustrated that they are still waiting for the update. James Stevenson, a community and marketing director for Insomniac Games, has taken to X and asked to refrain from making these threats. The developers are still going through the game update and working to get it out as fast as they can despite the circumstances the team has faced.

Don't do this. We know you want updates and info. We're working to get things to you as fast as we can, given the extraordinary circumstances our team has faced. https://t.co/YoQDevOXjD — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) February 1, 2024

If you recall, Insomniac Games was a target of a ransomware attack that resulted in countless files being leaked online. This gave insight into their upcoming Wolverine game and personal employee information. Due to some of the leaked files, this attack even allowed modders access to a PC port for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So, it’s unsurprising that there have been some delays as the developers worked through this mess. In the meantime, you’ll have to enjoy the base game experience for now simply, and if you haven’t picked up a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage on the game below.