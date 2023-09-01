Starfield: How New Game+ Works | Post-Game Guide

The galaxy (and playtime) of Starfield might be truly infinite thanks to New Game Plus. NG+ gives you a second chance to experience everything the Settled Systems have to offer, resetting quests but letting you keep your levels and your loot so you can really get started fresh. And this isn’t a standard NG+ — there’s a story to this one, and everything isn’t as it seems.

New Game Plus is unlocked after completing the main story — the main story follows the adventures of Constellation. You’ll find the main story missions under the [Main] tab on the Missions menu. Progressing these quests will eventually lead to a major conclusion and a huge choice. When the developers at Bethesda warn that NG+ is a little different in this game, it’s because it is. Be prepared, because we’re going to get into major spoilers.

WARNING: HUGE STORY SPOILERS AHEAD. Continue at your own risk!

How To Unlock NG+

If you want to spoil the story completely, scroll down below to the story section explaining exactly what happens at the end. For now, we’ll give a general, low-spoiler explanation of how NG+ works.

How To Unlock New Game Plus: Complete the main story and you’ll be able to travel to the final ending. After travelling, you’ll be given one final choice to progress or walk away.

If you enter, you’ll see the ending, the credits will roll, and New Game Plus will begin. You can choose to never travel to the final location and continue to play your character with no repercussions.

What Happens In NG+?

Activating NG+ will restart the game. Here’s what stays the same and what is different.

What Do I Keep After Starting NG+?

Keep the same character .

. You’ll retain your level and all unlocked skills .

and . Skip the prologue . You begin when you’re travelling to New Atlantis .

. You begin when you’re travelling to . All items are initially lost — but they can be recollected at the Lodge in New Atlantis .

are initially lost — but they can be recollected at the in . All ships in your fleet will also be kept.

That’s everything that’s the same. Many things, however, will be reset or changed.

What Resets With NG+?

All quests are reset. Including your faction standing.

All companion relationships are reset. All crew is lost.

In addition to these, you’ll also unlock special exclusive bonuses.

NG+ Rewards :

: Starborn Spacesuit

Starborn Spaceship

Why Is NG+ Special?

The developers at Bethesda have hinted at the secrets of New Game Plus — and there’s a reason for that. NG+ is the culmination and the ending of the main story. Reaching NG+ is the final goal of the story.

The goal of the Main missions is to find all the Artifacts . Once you find Artifact pieces, Constellation will construct the Astral Lathe and mount it on your ship. This allows you to travel to the center of the universe .

missions is to find all the . Once you find pieces, Constellation will construct the and mount it on your ship. This allows you to travel to the . At the center of the universe , you’ll be given the option to progress or turn back . This is your last chance! If you enter, you’ll have to reload a save to access your previous world state.

, you’ll be given the option to or . This is your last chance! If you enter, you’ll have to reload a save to access your previous world state. If you progress, you’ll unlock the ending and credits . The world will reset , sending you back to the start of your adventure . You’ve been sent back in time .

and . The world will , sending you back to the . You’ve been sent . In this new world , all quests will reset. You can choose to skip the main story or complete it again if you so wish. You can travel to the Lodge immediately and recover all your gear.

, all quests will reset. You can choose to or complete it again if you so wish. You can travel to the immediately and recover all your gear. After restarting, you’ll begin with a Starborn Ship and Starborn Suit — now you get an ancient alien set of gear and a matching spaceship.

and — now you get an ancient alien set of gear and a matching spaceship. You’ll also unlock new [Starborn] dialogue options. When wearing the armor or using the ship, NPCs will have new reactions to you.

NG+ gives you a second chance. You’ll be extremely powerful, but you can continue to earn levels and explore the universe a second time with all your items. All the ships in your fleet can be recollected, but if you constructed a base, it will be lost in the reset. This is a surprisingly ambitious NG+ — and one you’ll have to experience for yourself.