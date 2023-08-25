Does Starfield Have New Game Plus?

Todd Howard has shed some light on Starfield and New Game Plus - a feature that has been historically absent from Bethesda games.

Starfield is just around the corner, and fans are gearing themselves up for an epic space adventure the likes they’ve never seen. The anticipation in the air is tantalisingly palpable, to say the least. A recent GQ interview with Todd Howard has revealed some new and interesting information about ‘New Game Plus’.

New Game Plus is an enhanced second playthrough after you hit the credits. It’s been a common sight in most RPGs for decades, but Bethesda has been notably absent on the front. In fact, even mega-hits like Skyrim and Fallout 4 launched without the feature. Does Starfield break the trend?

Is There New Game Plus In Starfield?

Director Todd Howard has confirmed, in no uncertain terms, that Starfield has New Game Plus.

It gives you the flexibility and options to carve out a unique identity, and even adds a unique and exciting twist on New Game+ to incentivise continued and repeat play. Todd Howard

This is awesome news for RPG fans everywhere as this gives people a reason to go back and experience the game a second or even third time. The exact details of the “exciting twist” have yet to be revealed, but we are eager to find out and share them with you.

This is a major change in how Bethesda does its RPGs, and it’s one that we welcome wholeheartedly. As much as we love Skyrim and Fallout 4, having to replay them from scratch was always a bit of a kick in the teeth. We wanted to continue our journey, not necessarily start a new one. Starfield fixes that whilst still allowing players to roll a fresh save if they want.

As we get closer to Starfield’s release date, and once embargos are lifted, we will have more information on Bethesda’s space epic. Until then, be sure to check out our other prerelease content for more information on Starfield.