Let’s Watch A Starfield Constellation Edition Unboxing

We have a small video to share with you that shows off the experience of unboxing a Starfield Constellation Edition package.

Now, the contents of the Starfield Constellation Edition are not a surprise. We already know that it will have two cases, one for the watch and one for the steelbook, and a bunch of codes. Some fans may have already dismissed the idea of getting this version because it does not have the game on disc.

But I would say that you may want to reconsider that, as it turns out that the lack of a game disc may make sense for this game.

As our unboxer TheWayToHalo has pointed out, the digital code is inside the steelbook, but it isn’t just printed on a piece of paper. No, Bethesda actually commissioned the production of replica credit sticks, the same credit sticks that will be found in game, and had the game codes etched onto it.

Our unboxer didn’t know that the code would be etched in, so in his eyes, it looked like the code was painted on and then covered with acrylic. He also attests to the weight of the replica credit stick, so really, this item is one that cosplayers, and maybe the humbler live action role players, will want to have on hand.

But what may excite some of you even more is that the steelbook also has an honest to God game manual in it. The manual doesn’t seem to be that big, but for those gamers who have long bemoaned losing the experience of having a manual that comes with their game, this one is for you.

When TheWayToHalo took out the chronowatch, unfortunately, he did not turn it on. So we don’t know if it recognizably runs Android, or in a more exciting possibility, Bethesda commissioned a bespoke OS, at least an Android fork, to run the watch. TheWayToHalo did note that the charger for the watch takes microUSB-B, not USB-C.

Lastly, and another callback to earlier times, but younger gamers may not recognize, is the addition of a Starfield patch, and by that I mean a physical patch, that’s usually sewn on but sometimes can be ironed on. That may seem to be a quaint edition, but Todd Howard is only enough to remember game patches. All the way back in the 1980s, Activision came up with the idea of sending gamers iron-on patches if they mail in proof that they earned high scores for their games on the Atari. You can read the Strong Museum explaining this little piece of history here.

So the Starfield Constellation Edition may not be for everyone, but it kind of is something that you might want, even if you also buy yourself a copy of the game on disc. There’s a lot in here that particularly enables a little bit of role play.

Starfield will be releasing on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows via Steam. It will also be Day One on Game Pass. You can watch the unboxing video below.