Starfield: Will Starfield Release on PS5?

Starfield is easily the most anticipated game of 2023 and it is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios. The year is 2330, humanity has made it beyond our solar system. You will join the Constellation which is the final group of space explorers who are hunting down rare artifacts and exploring what the galaxy has to offer. Understandably, the RPG is gathering a lot of interest among PlayStation players, so will Starfield launch on PS4 and PS5?

Below, we’ve got all the details about whether or not PlayStation users will be able to put their space suit on and jump into the world of Starfield.

Will Starfield release on PlayStation?

The short answer is no, Starfield won’t release on PS4 or PS5. Since Starfield is set to be an Xbox exclusive, it will only be available to Xbox Series X/S users and PC players.

In the past, Bethesda games such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls have launched on PlayStation systems. However, Microsoft’s acquired ZeniMax Media back in 2021, who’s studios include Bethesda. As a result, the company became part of Xbox Game Studios.

It’s certainly bad news for PlayStation owners who want to explore the many worlds of Starfield. In June, disappointed players even set up a petition to bring Starfield to PS5.

Depending on how successful Starfield ends up being, we’ll have to see if a competitor makes its way to PlayStation in the future.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on September 6 on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. If you want to launch into orbit sooner, those that pre-order the game will get up to five days of early access.