Starfield: All Pre-order Bonuses and Editions

Starfield is set to release on September 6, and if you can’t wait to blast into space any longer, the game is available to pre-order.

Below, we’ve got a full breakdown of the Starfield editions and the rewards you’ll get, depending on the edition you choose.

More Starfield content

Starfield: How to get Early Access | Starfield Comes Packed with 50 Achievements at Launch | Starfield Fan Spent 200 Hours Compiling Full Skill Tree Details | Starfield Fans Worried Constellation Edition Pre-Orders Could Be Canceled | Ryzen 5 7600X Gets A Significant Price Drop Just In Time For Starfield | Starfield Devs Wish You A Happy Space Exploration Day | Starfield Devs Highlights Workbenches & Research Labs | Starfield Devs Tease Ship Customization Options | There Is A Recommended AMD Build for 4K Starfield | Starfield Leaked Image Confirms Another Weapon | Starfield Devs Tease The Cuisines You’ll Come Across | Todd Howard Praises Starfield Using Their New Creation Engine 2 | AMD “No Comment” On If Bethesda Can Optimize Starfield For Nvidia, Intel | Will Starfield Come On Disc? How Bethesda Messed Up On Communication | Todd Howard Doesn’t Want To Spend Another 8 Years To Ship A Game After Starfield |

Starfield Pre-order bonuses and editions

No matter what edition you pre-order, you’ll get access to:

A Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you’ll get all the pre-order items listed above, no matter when you download the game.

Standard Edition

If you’re only interested in grabbing the game, you may choose to order the standard edition as it just includes the base game.

Premium Edition Upgrade (Digital)

If you upgrade to the Premium edition, you’ll get the following rewards, along with the base game:

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Premium Edition Upgrade (Physical)

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Constellation Patch (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Constellation Edition

The biggest and priciest way to pre-order Starfield is with the Constellation Edition. This version contains an array of limited-edition goodies:

Starfield base game

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch & Case

Those are all the Starfield pre-order editions and the bonuses you’ll have access to. You can pre-order the game via the Bethesda website, or on your PC through Steam or Xbox console store. If you prefer the physical version, you can place a pre-order via your local retailer.