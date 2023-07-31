Starfield Comes Packed With 50 Achievements At Launch

Starfield is easily one of the most anticipated video games coming out this year. Bethesda has been working on this RPG for years, and it was announced well before Microsoft acquired the company. Now that this game is coming to the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms exclusively, PlayStation 5 players are left with watching streams of the game. While you won’t be hunting down trophies for the latest Sony console platform, we now know that Bethesda is crafting this game to include fifty achievements for players to unlock.

The news came earlier this past weekend when an image surfaced on Twitter. This image showcased that Starfield will come packed with fifty achievements, but there’s nothing out quite yet to show what these achievements are. Instead, we only know that the total at launch is fifty, so those who complete video games will know just how many achievements they’ll have to collect before DLC eventually launches for this title. That should add plenty of new content for players to acquire, but we’re obviously still waiting to hear more about the post-launch content.

‼️ I just got DM’d this photo; #Starfield will apparently have 50 achievements at launch. #Xbox pic.twitter.com/Oi1f3Fn626 — Starfield Beyond | News, Discussions & more! 🚀 (@starfieldbeyond) July 29, 2023

Developers have continued to hype up this upcoming title with new marketing materials. Just last week, a series of animated shorts highlighted a few of the characters in this upcoming universe. It’s just a tiny taste of the type of individuals, locations, and obstacles you might encounter when the upcoming game launches into the marketplace. Players can expect some chaotic moments, as Bethesda’s Todd Howard even noted that players can take on multiple quests simultaneously. That alone could lead to some unexpected moments throughout the game.

Starfield is looking to hold true to the past works of the talented folks at Bethesda. Players will get a thrilling RPG filled with narrative journeys, tons of exploration, and character customizations or choices. So far, we don’t have too much of a wait on our hands before the game is actually in our hands. Currently, Starfield is launching on September 6, 2023. As mentioned, Bethesda is now under the Xbox umbrella, and as a result, this particular game will remain exclusive to Microsoft. Players will get to enjoy this game on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Of course, being that this is a first-party title from Microsoft, you can also expect it to be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch.