Xbox Game Pass Is Removing 5 More Games This Month

Update:

Today is your last chance to get these five games discounted.

Original Story…

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service is worth having, especially for those with the latest Xbox Series X/S console platforms. It’s a service that instantly grants you access to hundreds of free video game titles. But if you’re not already aware, while new game titles are added into the mix each month, a few titles get removed. Today we know five video game titles will leave the Xbox Game Pass subscription service later this month thanks to the Xbox Wire blog post.

Mark your calendars because, on July 31, 2023, you’ll find five titles being removed. It’s not something that should surprise you as, again, each month, there are a few video game titles in the mix that get shifted back into the storefront for purchase rather than being available to download and enjoy through the Game Pass service. Hopefully, the games that are marked to be removed this month are titles you have already had the chance to check out, but if not, you still have until the end of this month to do so.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass July 31

Dreamscape

Expeditions: Rome

Marvel’s Avengers

The Ascent

Two Point Campus

This is not the only collection of video games removed within July. With the first wave of video games announced for this month, we also received word that there would be the removal of Exo One, Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and Spelunky 2. Those games were already removed from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on July 15, 2023. Meanwhile, there is an incentive to check these games out even though they are leaving the subscription service.

Microsoft is providing 20% off the selected games at a discount. The discount is only available to those who have Xbox Game Pass, and they will be available on sale until they are removed from the subscription service. This way, if you find any of the games enjoyable and want to continue playing through the game, then you’ll at least not be forced to pay the full price of the game.

Of course, while we know that five video game titles are being removed from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, there is the announcement of seven games being added. If you didn’t catch the announcement, we’ll list the game being added into the mix down below.

Xbox Game Pass July 2023 Wave 2 Additions