Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Starfield: Will Starfield get a Playable Demo? | Answered

Here's everything we know about a possible demo.

will starfield have a playable demo

Starfield is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and we are now just weeks away from the launch of an out of this world RPG. Demos are a great way to get a taste of a particular title. That hands-on experience can help you decide whether or not you’re going to buy the full game. If you’re hoping Starfield will have a playable demo, we’ve got all the details you need to know, below.

Skyrim and Fallout are just a couple of hit games developed by Bethesda. However, Bethesda games over the past few years haven’t receives a playable demo. Will Starfield follow suit, or will it be the first Bethesda entry to change the script?

More Starfield content

Starfield: All Confirmed Companions So Far | Starfield: Will There be DLC Content? | Answered | Starfield: Will There be Mod Support? | Answered | Rumor: Starfield is Getting An Interactive Launch Event | Starfield: Will Starfield Release on PS5? | Starfield: More Pre-order Bonuses and Editions | Starfield: How to get Early Access Starfield Comes Packed with 50 Achievements at Launch | Does the Starfield Community Need to Lower Their Expectations? | Starfield Animated Series Focuses on Individuals Surviving the Harsh Future | Starfield Fan Spent 200 Hours Compiling Full Skill Tree Details | Starfield Fans Worried Constellation Edition Pre-Orders Could Be Canceled | Ryzen 5 7600X Gets A Significant Price Drop Just In Time For Starfield | Starfield Devs Wish You A Happy Space Exploration Day | Starfield Devs Highlights Workbenches & Research Labs | Starfield Devs Tease Ship Customization Options | There Is A Recommended AMD Build for 4K Starfield | Starfield Leaked Image Confirms Another Weapon | Starfield Devs Tease The Cuisines You’ll Come Across | Todd Howard Praises Starfield Using Their New Creation Engine 2 | AMD “No Comment” On If Bethesda Can Optimize Starfield For Nvidia, Intel |

Will Starfield get a demo?

Bethesda hasn’t announced a Starfield demo and it’s unlikely that there will be a playable demo before or after the game launches. Therefore, you won’t be able to try out Starfield for yourself before you make a purchase.

Despite this, Bethesda has shown off some gameplay in showcases and gameplay trailers. Two months ago, future space explorers were treated to Starfield direct, a 45 minute gameplay deep dive which showed off some of the characters, combat, environments, and much more.

Since Bethesda hasn’t confirmed a Starfield demo, they haven’t ruled one out, either. You never know, a surprise demo could be revealed closer to the release date.

Starfield will launch on September 6 on Xbox Series X/S and on PC via Steam. Those with early access will be able to hop in from September 1. You can now pre-load the game, helping you get through the hefty 125GB download size ahead of time.

Share this article:

LinkedIn0