The Worst Enemies In Quake 2 Remastered, And How To Kill Them

Quake 2 has quite the bestiary, and to be honest, most of them are deadly to a fault. These are the worst enemies the game can throw at you.

Quake 2 Remastered has a wide and varied selection of monsters and mutants to battle through. These guys (and gals) are universally deadly, although some are far more dangerous than others. Heck, some aren’t even that dangerous, they just lean towards the frustrating end of the scale.

You might think this list will only consist of late-game enemies, but surprisingly, some of Quake 2’s worst enemies crop up very early on. We are going to go through the very worst enemies in Quake 2 Remastered and give you some tips on how to take them out. Get your thinking caps ready and prime those trigger fingers.

Gunners

Gunners are introduced early and they very quickly become one of the most common enemies in Quake 2. These guys have a lot of HP and pack a lot of heat. In their right hand, they are rocking a high-powered chaingun. On their left, is a six-shot grenade launcher that is more than capable of killing you instantly if you aren’t careful.

Gunners take two Super Shotgun blasts a close range to down, or your closest long-range equivalent. Sadly, they are also incredibly adept at dodging. Firing any kind of projectile will trigger their AI to duck, meaning rockets are not as reliable as you might initially think.

To take out a Gunner requires swift action and immediate cover. In the early game, the Super Shotgun is your best bet. Get in close, blast them once for the stun, and then finish them off before they recover. In the late game, two hits from the Railgun will take them out. Pop out of cover, fire, and duck back into cover whilst the Railgun recharges. Repeat until all Gunners are dead.

Parasites

Parasites can be found as early as the second mission in Quake 2, but they are incredibly rare overall. We can count on one hand how many times they rear their ugly heads, which is a testament to how irritating these buggers are.

Despite their small size, Parasites are surprisingly durable. They take two or three direct hits from a Super Shotgun to take down. Not only that, their recovery animation is very short, meaning they will always fire off their tongue attack between your shots.

Finally, these things are fast and deal high damage. This makes them hard to hit, and when you miss, you are immediately punished. If they are packs, you are in trouble. We recommend staying away from them and dipping behind cover. Their attack latches onto you, but if you break line of sight, it will detach. Limit the damage taken, and retaliate with your best weapons.

Gladiators

Gladiators are the chunky lads packing the vicious claw and railgun combo. They are twice as tough as Gunners and deal a bone-crushing amount of damage if they land a shot. Even at full health, getting clipped by a Gladiator will be noticeable, and you have to land four solid Super Shotgun blasts/Rockets/Slugs to down one of these guys.

On higher difficulties they even come with energy shields, making them far harder to kill. In these instances, the Hyper Blaster or Railgun is your best bet. If you want to kill a Gladiator effectively, never stay still. Move side-to-side constantly and their poor tracking will cause their Railgun to miss constantly. Keep your distance, and that claw will never be an issue.

Berserkers

Fans of Quake 2 might find the inclusion of Berserkers on this list to be comical. In the context of the original release, they have every right to scoff – Berserkers were one of the least threatening enemies in the game. In the remaster though? Berserkers are menaces of the highest order.

What makes them so dangerous is their durability, speed, and damage. They take three Railgun-equivalent shots to down, they move very quickly (and attack just as quickly), and deal devastating damage if left to their own devices. Throw in an expanded moveset, such as the ability to leap halfway across the map, and you have an early-game enemy not to be trifled with.

To take out a Berserker, you want to get them close. The closer they are, the less likely they are to use their jump attack. From this range, you can pump them full of buckshot with your Super Shotgun. When they are in packs, things get a little bit trickier, but the idea is the same.

Medics

We are going to keep this one short because there isn’t much to say. Medics are a nightmare because they can revive the dead. It doesn’t matter how powerful the corpse is, it will be revived at full HP the moment a Medic gets close. This is not only stupidly powerful but endlessly annoying.

They don’t have much in the way of damage, and they aren’t that tough. Hit them with a Railgun a couple of times and they should go down. The trick is to prioritise them over everything else. If a Medic is left alive, you are going to be in for a world of hurt.

Tank Commanders

Tank Commanders only appear during the last Unit in Quake 2. They are upgraded versions of Tanks, which are enemies that would have made the cut had the Commanders not existed. Commanders have a triple-shot rocket launcher, chaingun, and rapid-fire blaster. Their damage is catastrophic across the board.

Take a hit from a rocket, you are as good as dead. That blaster will deal 50+ damage per hit. The chaingun isn’t much weaker. Clearly, they have a solid offence, but their defence is where things get truly awful. A Tank Commander can take well over six rockets to the face, and still keep fighting. With the number of Tank Commanders in the last Unit, you are almost certainly going to run dry on all your important ammo, and they will keep on throwing them at you.

If one Tank Commander sounds awful, then be prepared for some bad news – they often come in pairs. We are talking 20-ish rockets per encounter, and that’s if you have perfect aim. We advise sticking to cover, popping out, and unloading everything you have. The second they drop their shoulder, duck behind cover. This is their wind-up animation for the rocket attack. Once they fire (or bail) get back to blasting.

That’s all we have on Quake 2 Remastered for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Quake content.