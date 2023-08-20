Quake 2 Remastered: Every Campaign, Ranked

There are a whopping six campaigns included with Quake 2 Remastered, and we rank them all from worst to best.

Quake 2 Remastered is one of the best games to release in 2023 and stands tall as a shining beacon of video game preservation. Not only does it come packed with the legendary Quake 2, but it also includes both official expansion packs that were released in the nineties, a full remaster of Quake 2 64, and even a whole new expansion courtesy of Machine Games.

This makes Quake 2 Remastered the definitive version of the game. The thing is, which of the five campaigns included in the remaster is the best? This list is going to rank each campaign, but rest assured, all five campaigns are worth your time. Let’s dive into the body-horror nightmare that is Quake 2.

More Quake content:

Next Quake | Quake/Doom Mashup | Quake 2 Remaster Has Dropped | Quake 4 Re-Release | Quake 2 Remastered System Requirements | Is Quake 2 On Game Pass? | Does Quake 2 Remastered Have Cross-Play/Cross-Progression? |

Ground Zero

Ground Zero was the second and final expansion for Quake 2, and it added a whole bunch of new bits and bobs to the then-established formula. The story, as to be expected, is nothing to write home about. Heck, it’s more or less a rehash of the same story you’ve battled through twice now.

Ground Zero originally added in a drastically improved AI and hods of new animations for enemies. This made Ground Zero far more difficult than previous campaigns back in the day. Sadly, the innovative AI that was introduced back then is now the standard AI found in Quake 2 Remastered, so Ground Zero doesn’t feel anywhere near as fresh as it did in the nineties.

Call Of The Machine

Call Of The Machine is the latest expansion to grace Quake 2. Despite it ranking low on our list, that is only because everything from this point (including Call Of The Machine) is excellent.

The biggest hit to Call Of The Machine is the lack of new mechanics and things to play with. Call Of The Machine is visually stunning and stands well above every other experience offered in Quake 2 Remastered. It’s also one of the most challenging with hordes of enemies waiting to slaughter you around every corner. A fun time that is not for the faint of heart.

Fans of Quake 1 will get a kick out of this one, but we will say nothing more on the matter.

The Reckoning

The Reckoning was the first expansion for Quake 2, and despite its position on this list, it’s safe to assume it’s pretty darn solid. It’s a natural progression of Quake 2’s core mechanics and design, with new weapons and enemies to round out the whole experience.

Of course, the story is pretty bare-bones, but that’s not why you are playing Quake, to begin with. The expansion adds some nice visual variety and a new layer of challenge without going full ball-buster like Ground Zero making it very satisfying from start to finish.

Quake 2 64

Whilst we have a blast playing any of the other expansions for Quake 2, we genuinely love Quake 2 64. Based on the oft-forgotten stand-alone N64 version of Quake 2, Quake 2 64 is its own beast. Sure, it’s set in the same universe, but everything from story to mechanics, and even music, is unique to this title.

Abandoning the interconnected nature of Quake 2, Quake 2 64 is a super tight series of short, action-packed levels that will test even the most hardcore Quake fan. Enemies are relentless, ammo is scarce, and we loved every second of it. This is the first time Quake 2 64 has seen a rerelease, and everyone owes it to themselves to check it out. More so than any other campaign, this is the definitive way to play the 64 port.

Quake 2

Of course, the original Quake 2 gets the top spot. How could it not? This is the game that defined a generation – a technical marvel that likely has its tendrils in modern 3D engines to this day. Quake 2, despite its muted colour palette, is jam-packed with interesting content and maintains a breakneck pace throughout its runtime.

Every weapon has its place, every enemy is instantly recognisable, and every second is a thrilling ride that threatens to blow a hole in your chest if you so much as look away for a second. If you want the definitive Quake 2 experience, you start at the beginning. After that? You jump into whatever expansion piques your interest. It’s that simple.

That’s all we have on Quake 2 Remastered for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Quake content.