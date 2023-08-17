Quake 2 Remastered System Requirements

Quake 2 Remastered is out and about, but does your PC have the power to run this 20-year old legend? Let's find out.

Quake 2 Remastered is here after years of rumour and speculation. Shadow-dropped on August 10, fans of the lovingly named, boomer shooter, can finally get their hands on the definitive version of ID Software’s legendary sequel to Quake. The remaster was done by Nightdive and follows on from their excellent work on the original Quake from way back in August of 2021.

Console owners can download and play the game right now, and it will run flawlessly. However, as is always the case, PC gamers may have to do a bit more research. Of course, Quake 2 is over two decades old so most potato-fuelled calculators could run it in its original form. The remaster requires a bit more oomph to get running smoothly, however, so it’s better to double-check before you drop money on the PC version only to realise you are working with a battery-powered brick.

Minimum System Requirements To Run Quake 2 Remastered

If you want to run Quake 2 Remastered on PC, these are the bare-minimum specs you need to hit. Players pushing their bricks to the limit to run Quake 2 Remastered should expect to see reduced visual fidelity and choppier performance overall. The game will, however, run.

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 TI (2GB) or AMD HD 7750 (1GB)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 2GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit

Recommended System Requirements To Run Quake Remastered

To experience Quake 2 at its very best, you are going to want to hit these requirements. This will give you the cleanest visuals, smoothest performance, and ultimately provide the best experience. This is Quake 2 as it was intended.

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 2GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit

