Starfield Achievements List Leaked And Revealed

The achievements list for Starfield has leaked early.

As revealed by Insider Gaming, they once again worked with PlayStationSize to verify this information. You can read through the list below.

A Legacy Forged – Complete “A Legacy Forged”

All That Money Can Buy – Complete “All That Money Can Buy”

Entangled – Complete “Entangled”

Executive Level – Complete “Executive Level”

Further Into the Unknown – Complete “Further Into the Unknown”

Guilty Parties – Complete “Guilty Parties”

High Price to Pay – Complete “High Price to Pay”

In Their Footsteps – Complete “In Their Footsteps”

Into the Unknown – Complete “Into the Unknown”

Legacy’s End – Complete “Legacy’s End”

One Giant Leap – Complete “One Giant Leap”

Surgical Strike – Complete “Surgical Strike”

The Best There Is – Complete “The Best There Is”

The Devils You Now – Complete “The Devils You Know”

The Hammer Falls – Complete “The Hammer Falls”

Unearthed – Complete “Unearthed”

Dust Off – Reach Level 5

Traveler – Reach Level 10

Elite – Reach Level 25

Space Opera – Reach Level 50

Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100

Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries

Deputized – Join the Freestar Rangers

One Small Step – Join Constellation

Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet

Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard

For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time

Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost

Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links

I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband

Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship

Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships

Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures

Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets

The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems

Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems

Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks

Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies

Fixer – Complete 30 Activities

Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions

Industrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts

Jacked In – Access 50 Computers

Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources

Replicator – Craft 100 Items

Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources

Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons

Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines

War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence

The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions

Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

As you may notice, there isn’t that many achievements, for a game with potentially infinite gameplay. In fact, there’s quite a few other collect-a-thon style games that definitely have more achievements than Starfield.

We don’t know too many gamers who actually care that much about achievements. But it looks like these achievements are focused entirely on the broad strokes of the game, or perhaps the narrative campaign portion of the game.

But then, since this isn’t the official list, there is a possibility that there are even more achievements, and all that was datamined was only able to retrieve so much of that data. Maybe that full information isn’t found in the preload or review builds either.

So, even if you read through this list, Bethesda may have some more achievements hiding for the fans. But even if that isn’t the case, achievements don’t really represent the extent of Bethesda’s strengths and what fans look for in their games. We imagine a bunch of players will be more than happy never bumping into an achievement in any of their playthroughs.

Starfield releases on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, and on Windows via Steam. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.