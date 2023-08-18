Starfield Achievements List Leaked And Revealed

The achievements list for Starfield has leaked early.
As revealed by Insider Gaming, they once again worked with PlayStationSize to verify this information. You can read through the list below.
A Legacy Forged – Complete “A Legacy Forged”
All That Money Can Buy – Complete “All That Money Can Buy”
Entangled – Complete “Entangled”
Executive Level – Complete “Executive Level”
Further Into the Unknown – Complete “Further Into the Unknown”
Guilty Parties – Complete “Guilty Parties”
High Price to Pay – Complete “High Price to Pay”
In Their Footsteps – Complete “In Their Footsteps”
Into the Unknown – Complete “Into the Unknown”
Legacy’s End – Complete “Legacy’s End”
One Giant Leap – Complete “One Giant Leap”
Surgical Strike – Complete “Surgical Strike”
The Best There Is – Complete “The Best There Is”
The Devils You Now – Complete “The Devils You Know”
The Hammer Falls – Complete “The Hammer Falls”
Unearthed – Complete “Unearthed”
Dust Off – Reach Level 5
Traveler – Reach Level 10
Elite – Reach Level 25
Space Opera – Reach Level 50
Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100
Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries
Deputized – Join the Freestar Rangers
One Small Step – Join Constellation
Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet
Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard
For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time
Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost
Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links
I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband
Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship
Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships
Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures
Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets
The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems
Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems
Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks
Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies
Fixer – Complete 30 Activities
Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions
Industrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts
Jacked In – Access 50 Computers
Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources
Replicator – Craft 100 Items
Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources
Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons
Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines
War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence
The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions
Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion
As you may notice, there isn’t that many achievements, for a game with potentially infinite gameplay. In fact, there’s quite a few other collect-a-thon style games that definitely have more achievements than Starfield.
We don’t know too many gamers who actually care that much about achievements. But it looks like these achievements are focused entirely on the broad strokes of the game, or perhaps the narrative campaign portion of the game.
But then, since this isn’t the official list, there is a possibility that there are even more achievements, and all that was datamined was only able to retrieve so much of that data. Maybe that full information isn’t found in the preload or review builds either.
So, even if you read through this list, Bethesda may have some more achievements hiding for the fans. But even if that isn’t the case, achievements don’t really represent the extent of Bethesda’s strengths and what fans look for in their games. We imagine a bunch of players will be more than happy never bumping into an achievement in any of their playthroughs.
Starfield releases on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, and on Windows via Steam. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.