Every Item In Quake 2 Remastered, Explained

Quake 2 introduced inventory management to the classic boomer shooter formula, but what do the items actually do?

One of the biggest changes between Quake 1 and Quake 2 is the introduction of an inventory system. Whilst its implementation was quite clunky during its original release, Quake 2 Remastered gave us an inventory wheel, and suddenly, the system has far more ‘on the fly’ use.

Quake 2 Remastered has seven inventory items in total, with each one serving a specific purpose. Not all of them are useful all of the time, but having a healthy supply of gear will make navigating the world easier. Heck, some of them will trivialise encounters and make combat a walk in the park. This guide is going to walk through all of them.

Silencer

This is possibly the first item you will find, and sadly, it is one of the least useful. Quake 2’s enemies react to all kinds of stimuli, one of which is sound. The thing is, stealth is not encouraged in Quake 2 at all, which makes the inclusion of the Silencer rather strange.

Despite that, the Silencer does have some unique quirks. Firstly, it not only muffles the sound of your weapon (any weapon), but it makes it so enemies are less aware of projectiles you fire. This means you can freely fire rockets and enemies will be less likely to react to your explosive transgression.

The Silencer is also the only powerup that is not timed, instead allowing you to fire about 30 shots before the effect wears off – similar to how silencers work in real life.

Rebreather

Bitterman can hold his breath for a fairly long time, but the moment he runs out of breath – a stat that is not tracked on your HUD – his health rapidly depletes. This makes underwater sections particularly tricky as taking too long to get through them will result in catastrophic damage or death.

This is where the rebreather comes into play. This gives you around half a minute of extra air, letting you freely explore just about any underwater area. It does what it says on the tin, even if the tin in question is rather niche.

Environmental Suit

If you thought the Rebreather was niche, let us introduce you to the Environmental Suit. We can remember one instance in Quake 2 when this was needed, which makes its inclusion rather comical at best. This thing lets you walk through hazardous areas without taking damage. It’s handy in that one instance, but it’s not worth writing home about.

Adrenaline

This is where we get to the items that really shake things up. Adrenaline is your emergency heal in Quake 2. No matter how much damage you’ve taken, if you pop Adrenaline, you will heal up to 100HP. This is a lifesaver during hectic fights, or if you have barely scraped through an encounter and need a top-up.

Like all items, you can only hold two of these at a time. They are fairly common, so don’t be afraid to pop them when things get rough.

Energy Armour

Energy Armour once picked up, stays in your inventory as a passive upgrade. It runs off Cell ammo and provides a substantial damage reduction buff. This works in tandem with regular armour and turns you into a bit of a tank. As long as you have Cells, you are going to be far harder to kill.

Energy Armour is so good you will avoid using energy weapons like the Hyperblaster and BFG just so you can ensure survival later down the line. It makes every pull of the trigger a matter of life and death, which adds a wonderful layer of resource management to Quake 2 that newcomers might not be expecting.

Invincibility

This does exactly what it says on the tin. This is the rarest item in the game and makes it so you are impervious to all damage for about 30 seconds. This is ludicrously powerful for obvious reasons. Pop this when you are in a bind and you will get out of that bind without a scratch.

This is especially useful against bosses in Quake 2. Naturally, it will trivialise just about any enemy – size be damned.

Quad Damage

The greatest power-up to grace gaming. So great, in fact, that it made the jump from Quake to Doom in 2016. Quad Damage, as the name implies, quadruples your damage output for around 30 seconds. This is a bonkers damage buff that turns even the weakest of weapons into a lethal lead belcher.

Pull out a BFG, Chaingun, or Super Shotgun and you will suddenly turn everything in a mile radius to goo. Nothing compares to the rush of a Quad Damage rampage, and since this item is fairly common, you can have fun burning this on a semi-regular basis. Save ammo, kill enemies, and murder bosses. It’s the Quad Damage Way.

