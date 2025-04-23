The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Retains A Hilarious Dialogue Blooper

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was highly rumored to be released into the marketplace. After leaks from an FTC fiasco a few years back, fans got their first sign that a remastered edition was being considered for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3. Yesterday, we saw the announcement and the shadow-drop of the Oblivion remastered edition into the marketplace. With it, the developers opted to ensure the game includes one hilarious dialogue blooper.

This behemoth of an RPG has just been released, so there are bound to be more exciting finds for players. Developers sought to not only bring out a new coat of paint for the game but also tweak some of the mechanics. Veteran fans also likely was quick to seek out some of their favorite characters and spots. One fan-favorite character is still featured with their dialogue blooper. You can see it in action below.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that Tandilwe is still here, and if you played the original, you know they had a mishap. The voice actress wanted to redo a line kept in the audio recording. That same line is brought back into the game. Fortunately, YouTube videos are available from the original game and the new release. Thanks to IGiffol, you can view the original video below. Beyond that, you’ll find a clip from Mao Deegan with the new remastered release.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available to pick up and play today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that this game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass service. Furthermore, rumors have started circulating online that we might also see a release for the game on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, there’s been no confirmation that a port of the game will be coming to the platform.