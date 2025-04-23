Fallout 3 Former Designer Says This Feature Has To Be Addressed For A Remastered Release

There was so much hype and anticipation that Bethesda was going to unveil a remastered edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. After a document leak revealed that a remastered edition was on the table, Microsoft and Bethesda remained silent. Now that the game is finally here, more attention is being paid to Fallout 3 and its supposed remastered release.

After the infamous FTC leak showcased Microsoft’s plans for its gaming division, the dust started to settle. The leak came a few years ago, but only recently did we begin to see leaks ramp up. If you recall, the FTC paper leak unveiled plans for a remaster release for both The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3. While most are diving into The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion again with the new coat of paint and tweaks to the mechanics, could Fallout 3 be next in line?

We’re finding out that the publication Videogamer had the chance to speak with Bruce Nesmith. For those unfamiliar with the name, Bruce was a designer for Fallout 3 before he left Bethesda. At the time, Bruce spoke about how this was the first time the development studio put effort into developing a shooter RPG experience.

Since then, Bruce noted that the team enhanced the experience with Fallout 4. So, if a Fallout 3 Remastered edition comes out next, he feels that the developers need to go back and fine-tune the game’s combat mechanics.

I know in Fallout 4 there was a lot of work done on the gun combat, because Fallout 3 is the first time they ever tried to do a shooter-style game. And, well, I think the work that was done was amazing. [Fallout 3 combat] didn’t hold up to shooters at the time. Also, it’s an RPG shooter, it’s not a run-and-gun shooter. But a lot of work was done on that for Fallout 4. So I anticipate seeing a lot of that work go into it, assuming they’re doing the same thing. – Bruce Nesmith

Of course, we’re all still waiting to know whether this game will get remastered. With as successful as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been with its sudden announcement and release, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear the game is next. Likewise, this might help tie some fans over because we’re likely a good ways off before the next mainline installment comes to the marketplace. We also can’t forget that the Fallout TV series has been incredibly successful, so now would be an ideal time to capitalize on its popularity with a remastered release.