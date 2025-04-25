Oblivion Remastered: How To Get an Infinite Lockpick | Skeleton Key Location

The Skeleton Key is one of the most useful Daedric Artifacts in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion — instead of a weapon or a piece of armor, the Skeleton Key is a powerful lockpick that never breaks. If you’re a burglar from the Thieves Guild or an evil assassin from the Dark Brotherhood, the Skeleton Key is one of the most important tools in the game and it’s an item well worth collecting right at the start of your run.

The Skeleton Key is a unique item that can only be found by completing a specific quest. Once you get it, you’ll never need another lockpick — you can’t even use lockpicks if you want to. The Skeleton Key replaces your lockpicks, giving you infinite attempts to crack open locks. The item also gives you a flat +40 bonus to Security so all your lockpick attempts will be easier than ever. This is an incredible item for the early game and here’s how to get it.

Where To Get the Skeleton Key

To get the Skeleton Key, you must be a minimum level of 10 and find the Shrine of Nocturnal.

Find the Nocturnal Shrine north of Leyawiin along the Yellow Road. It is east of Fort Redman on the map, north of Blankenmarch. Going north of Blankenmarch, following the Yellow Road, you’ll reach a stone bridge and a path that splits. Follow the split path to reach the shrine.

If you’re Level 10 you can interact with the Daedric Shrine and begin the Nocturnal quest. Like all Daedric Shrine quests, you’ll earn a Daedric Artifact. This is a very simple task that can be completed at any level.

Nocturnal Quest : The shrine asks you to find the stolen Eye of Nocturnal .

: The shrine asks you to find the stolen . To find it, talk to the Imperial Guards in Leyawiin — use the “Leyawiin” topic to learn that there are two Argonian Thieves.

— use the “Leyawiin” topic to learn that there are two Argonian Thieves. Find and talk to Bejeen & Weebam-Na . They have a house in Leyawiin. After talking to them, you’ll be instructed to eavesdrop .

. They have a house in Leyawiin. After talking to them, you’ll be . To easily eavesdrop, sneak in their house and wait where you won’t be seen within viewing distance of the thieves. If you’re hidden, they’ll talk about the hiding spot for the Eye of Noctunal . You may need to leave and return to their house after talking to them.

. You may need to leave and return to their house after talking to them. You’ll get the location Tidewater Cave — a dungeon southwest of Leyawiin on the Topal Bay coast. Go there to find the Eye of Nocturnal.

Tidewater Cave appears on your quest marker as soon as you find and speak to the Argonian Thieves. The dungeon is heavily populated by Trolls, so you’ll need to sneak or be prepared for a tough fight if you’re only Level 10. If you’re early in the game, lower the difficulty to make this section easier.

The Eye of Nocturnal is found by taking several lefts in the dungeon until you reach water. Dive in the water and reach a dead end to spot the large glowing eye. Collect it and return it to the Nocturnal Shrine to earn the Skeleton Key and +1 Fame. It’s the best lockpick in the game and makes your thief life so much easier. No need to hunt down lockpicks ever again.