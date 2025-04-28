Oblivion Remastered: How To Become (& Cure) Vampirism

Vampirism is a big problem in Oblivion Remastered. Unlike Skyrim you can accidentally become a vampire at any time in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion — and getting a cure isn’t exactly obvious. In the Remastered version of the game, you’ll have access to all DLC, so a cure is a lot easier to find than it once was, but you’ll still need to know where to find it if you succumb to the blood thirst. And if you really want to become a vile bloodsucker, there’s a few ways to make that happen too.

Becoming a vampire can negatively impact your game and ruin your progress — it changes you skin color, makes your character much older and has litany of bad side-effects. You can be attacked on-sight by guards, NPCs will refuse to talk to you, and the sun will literally kill you. There are powerful abilities, but they come at a great cost. If you’re not willing to play the vampire game, here’s how to free yourself of the curse.

How To Become A Vampire

Becoming a vampire is simple — you need to interact with vampires. Vampire attacks have a chance of applying Porphyric Hemophilia. This unique disease, once contracted, will eventually turn your character into a Vampire. If the disease has not yet been fully developed, it is much easier to cure. After time has passed, it will fully develop and turn your character into a vampire — once you’re a vampire, a cure is harder to come by.

Vampires reside in multiple locations and any of these encounters can lead to vampirism. Normal attacks, even with weapons, can apply Porphyric Hemophilia so always check your status after combat against vampires.

Becoming A Vampire :

: Go to Fort Carmala — located directly south of Chorrol in the Heartlands. Let the Vampires attack you until you contract the Porphyric Hemophilia disease. This can happen even if they’re using weapons.

— located directly south of in the Heartlands. Let the Vampires attack you until you contract the disease. This can happen even if they’re using weapons. Complete the Dark Brotherhood questline and a member, Vicente Valtieri will offer to turn you into a Vampire. Learn how to join the Dark Brotherhood here.

After becoming infected, simply wait for the disease to take effect. After that, you’ll slowly become more vampiric as you indulge in drinking blood. Vampirism can have some nasty effects if you’re not prepared for it, so here’s how to escape the curse.

How To Cure Vampirism

If you’re infected by a vampire and contract Porphyric Hemophilia you’ll have 72 hous to cure it through standard methods — a Cure Disease potion will work to remove the effects before you become a full vampire. You will only become a vampire after sleeping so you can prevent contracting the disease longer if you don’t sleep.

Once you’re a full vampire, a cure is much more difficult to obtain. There are two methods — one involves the default quest, and another involves a DLC that’s included in the game so you should always have access to it.

Easy Method : Complete the side-quest Deepscorn Hollow — part of the Knights of the Nine DLC — to unlock a special lair. This quest is available after exiting the tutorial dungeon.

: Complete the side-quest — part of the DLC — to unlock a special lair. This quest is available after exiting the tutorial dungeon. Progress the quest and purchase the Font of Renewal upgrade from Rowley Eardwulf at the Wawnet Inn in Weye.

upgrade from at the in Weye. Once Deepscorn Hollow is unlocked, use the Font of Renewal inside to cure yourself of vampirism at any time.

The Deepscorn Hollow is a base made specifically for evil, vampiric characters — you’ll even have easy access to blood with the cattle cage. But the Font of Renewal makes curing yourself a breeze. The castle is on the far south edge of Cyrodiil.

The harder way to cure yourself is by completing the normal in-game quest.

Normal Method : After contracting Vampirism you will gain a new conversation topic – Vampirism Cure .

: After contracting Vampirism you will gain a new conversation topic – . Go to the Arcane University in the Imperial City and talk to Raminus Polus — talk about the cure to learn of a lead.

in the Imperial City and talk to — talk about the to learn of a lead. Go to Janus Hassildor in Skingrad — he is the count and hides in his home. Talk to him to gain a quest to find the cure. Janus sends you to find a witch at Drakelowe .

in — he is the count and hides in his home. Talk to him to gain a quest to find the cure. Janus sends you to find a witch at . Follow the quest to Drakelowe to meet the witch Melisandre. She’ll ask for 5 Grand Soul Gems before you can begin.

Grand Soul Gems are incredibly valuable and rare treasures. Finding five is no small feat, but three will spawn in nearby dungeons after progressing to this stage of the quest.

Grand Soul Gems

Melisandre has a Grand Soul Gem in her home. Check the basement to find it.

has a Grand Soul Gem in her home. Check the basement to find it. Sold at the Magic Emporium in the Imperial City .

in the . One can be found in the Wizard’s Tower player housing.

player housing. Three appar in dungeons near Drakelowe — even if you’ve explored these dungeons, new rooms will appear after this quest stage where the Grand Soul Gems are found.

Seach Crayfish Cave (Crayfish Steep), Squandered Mine (Squandered Mine Wind Holes) and Nornal (Nornal Ageasel).

Any Grand Soul Gem can be traded here. After that, collect the remaining ingredients and defeat the powerful vampire she targets — return with the ashes and you’ll gain a potion to permanently cure your vampirism.