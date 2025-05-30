Target Will Have Switch 2 Stocks At Launch Day – Here’s How You Can Get One

Do you not have a Switch 2 reservation, but live near a Target? We may have good news for you.

Target has revealed their plans for the Switch 2 launch, and yes, they will have ‘limited stocks’ of the console that you can buy in store without a pre-order, if you’re lucky.

Target will start of June 5 by selling both the standalone Switch 2 SKU, and the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle. The next day, they will also sell Switch 2 consoles on Target.com and their Target app. As you probably expect, they promise to sell consoles ‘while supplies last.’

Jake Randall has shared a directory of Target stores that are confirmed to have Switch 2 consoles for launch day. To be clear, even if the store doesn’t appear on this list, there is still a chance that it will have consoles. You’ll want to review the list first to see if you’re near stores that are sure to have them. You can check out the directory here.

In Target’s words, this is what you need to do to buy a Switch 2 in one of their stores:

You can begin lining up in the designated queuing location at the entrance of each Target store before stores open on Thursday, June 5. Target team members will distribute physical or digital tickets, which will reserve your product for purchase. Limited stock is available. Ticketing will take place until all tickets have been claimed or 10 minutes prior to store opening.

Ticketed guests will be directed to the electronics area of the store to purchase and pick up their product.

Due to high demand, there will be a purchase limit of one product, per item, per guest, for a Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, Target will be selling other software, amiibo, and other accessories as well. They will apparently be offering some new Nintendo-inspired products, such as stainless steel tumblers, apparel, toys, and collectibles.

Between this, Best Buy’s Summer Gaming Events, and Gamestop’s midnight launches, US retailers across the country are pulling out all the stops for the Switch 2 launch. Now that the Liberation Day tariffs won’t be an impediment to launch day, Nintendo has the opportunity to make June 5 the biggest launch in the industry’s history.

The only question now is if Nintendo did enough to curtail scalpers, and that will really depend on if they managed to get as much supply as possible to meet America’s demand. Next week, we’re going to find out.