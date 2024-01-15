Rumor: Xbox Game Contraband Between Alpha And Beta, Has Eight Player Co-Op

We have a new rumor about upcoming Xbox title Contraband.

Now, we can’t blame you if you don’t even remember what this title is. Microsoft’s official announcement of this title was 2 years ago, and they haven’t shared any updates since. This is a co-op shooter in production by Avalanche Software, who started working on this game after they were assigned to their most recent release, Hogwarts Legacy. This is the description Avalanche shared for the title on their own website:

“Welcome to Contraband, a co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan, brought to you by Avalanche Studios and Xbox Game Studios, and exclusive to Xbox Series S|X consoles and coming to Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and Windows 10 PC.”

In the latest episode of the Xbox Infinite podcast, MAGG revealed that he has personally seen Contraband. And so we’ll rundown what he has shared below.

In terms of vibes, MAGG namedrops The Dukes of Hazzard (we assume this is the 1970s show and not the PlayStation 2 game), Battlefield Hardline, PayDay, and Driver. We’re not sure these references will be relevant to all our readers, but at least we can corroborate on the one common denominator on all of them: that there will be a lot of cars and driving in this title.

MAGG takes it one step further and claims that there won’t just be driving, but a lot of epic car chases. Avalanche’s curriculum vitae does include some racing games, so this component could have some real potential.

The biggest revelation MAGG had about Contraband, however, is that it will have eight player co-op. That’s quite an ambitious goal for what’s clearly set to be a major title from the studio. It looks like it could be planned as a live service game too. Of course, not all such online multiplayer games are live service.

MAGG also quoted a friend about the project, who said:

“Hype this game up. It’s awesome!”

With all of this said, don’t expect to be playing Contraband that soon. It’s currently between alpha and beta, which means a lot can still change about the game as development progresses.

Coming off of the momentum of Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche could prove themselves to be on the upper tier of AAA studios today, with a newer title that isn’t tied up to any pre-existing controversy. The differing background also promises a unique experience, that will make playing it worthwhile for gamers looking for something new. It remains to be seen if Contraband turns out to be an all-time classic, but this has all certainly been promising.