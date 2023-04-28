36 Best PC Hack and Slash Video Games

Hack-and-slash video games have paved the way for so many different types of games that have now evolved outside of the original genre. The genre has been turned on its head and has provided the industry with so many ground-breaking titles that have gone on to win a variety of different awards are recognitions. At this point in time, there are so many different titles that you can name when it comes to hack-and-slash games so we wanted to provide you with a list of the best PC hack-and-slash video games that you can play right now!

#36 V Rising

Platform: PC

Release Date: May 17, 2022

Steam

Who here hasn’t wanted to be a vampire lord at one point or another? The powers are great! But the hours suck, or so we’re told.

If you still wish to live out those vampire dreams, get V Rising. The game has you as a vampire lord who awakens after a long slumber to find that his castle is gone, his powers are weakened, and the world is not how he remembered it.

Now, you must rise and retake what is yours! Rebuild your castle, drain locals to increase your powers or gain servants, and fight off those who wish to put you back into the ground!

#35 Evil West

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release Date: November 22, 2022

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Most would agree that the Wild West had plenty of terrifying things and people roaming it during its prime. But in Evil West, you’ll see a much more fantastical interpretation of that period. In this version of America, there are vampires that roam it. You are a cowboy who is the last of his kind to be trained at a school to kill these vampiric menaces.

You’ll ride out into the wilds of the United States on a mission to stop the vampires from spreading all over the country. You’ll use familiar and fantastical weapons to get things done, and you can even bring in a friend to help you if you want.

#34 Undecember

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 12, 2022

Steam

Undecember might be worth checking out because this is a free-to-play title. Within the game premise, we’re following a tale of twelve gods that emerged from nothing and crafted the world and species within it. For years, humans worshiped these gods, and peace flourished throughout the land. However, a thirteenth god suddenly emerged called Serpens. Creating chaos, the only means to stop this evil was if all the gods fell back into the void. Years later, humanity attempted to bring the twelve gods back, but they ultimately failed as it woke the evil Serpens back. Now chaos thrives in the world again, and that’s where your journey begins. Being that this is a free-to-play game, it’s worth at least giving it a chance, but you might expect to run into some P2W views with the game if you’re not looking to grind through the campaign.

#33 Wild Hearts

Platform: PC February 16, 2023

Release Date: PS5 XSX|S February 17, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Plenty of video games will make you think that taking down monsters is as simple as hitting them once with enough damage. But in Wild Hearts, you’ll see the truth. It will take more than one hit to bring these beasts down.

In fact, the game is hack-and-slash focused, which means you’ll need to be prepared for the long haul no matter what monster you face. Plus, there are tiers of monsters in the games, so if you don’t want to fight the same monster for hours, you’ll want to make sure your gear and weapons are the best around. You’ve been warned.

#32 God Of War Ragnarok

Platform: PS4 PS5

Release Date: November 09, 2022

When Kratos entered the land of the Norse gods, he didn’t intend for so much to happen. He didn’t intend to marry again. He didn’t intend to have a son named Atreus. He also didn’t intend to find himself in the middle of a plot to destroy the world!

In God Of War Ragnarok, Odin, and Thor are attempting to bring forth Ragnarok, and it’s up to Kratos and Atreus to assemble allies across the nine realms to stop them.

Intense action and godly boss fights await you. The past, present, and future will collide in an epic struggle to determine the fate of the realms.

#31 Skul: The Hero Slayer

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Developer: SouthPAW Games

Platform: Switch, PS4, PC, Linux, Mac

Release Date: January 2021

In Skul, you play as a skeleton named Skul who has the ability to learn all kinds of different fighting styles and abilities. How does he change through his skills, you might ask? By switching out his skulls! Skul can use up to two skulls at a time in order to learn different skills like attack range, speed, and power. There are different combos that you can implement as well for different play styles. Every chapter has massive bosses for you to go against in intense battles that test your abilities.

#30 Thymesia

Developer: OverBorder Studio

Release date: August 18, 2022

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

In a realm that has been taken down by its own hand, the being known as Corvus is their only hope if they can get their memories back.

But to do that, they must fight hordes of vile monsters. Thymesia features strong hack-and-slash gameplay that’ll really push you to the edge at times, but in the good way. You’ll need to take special plague weapons from enemies and then use it against them in order to do the most damage.

You can also transform into a raven and unleash special attacks with your feathers! As you battle, you can upgrade what Corvus can do and create a playstyle that is perfect for you! Whatever it takes to save the realm.

#29 Nier: Automata

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: PlatinumGames

Platform: PS4, PC, Xbox One

Release Date: March 2017

Nier: Automata is one of the best games to come out of the last decade and for incredibly good reason. It is an action RPG in which you p[lay as a series of androids from within the YoRHa unit. There are many different gameplay styles throughout that are meant to coincide with the particular task at hand which could be anything from traversing through a puzzling landscape to jumping over obstacles. There is an intense narrative that divulges into a total of 26 different endings as well that depend on actions performed. There are a variety of different weapons available as well that can be used according to your preferred playstyle which can also be upgraded using in-game currency.

#28 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Publisher: Fatshark

Developer: Fatshark

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2018

Vermintide 2 is a co-op-focused game that is played from a first-person perspective. It is set in the Warhammer universe and focuses on players battling alongside one another against the Chaos army and a race of rat-people known as the Skaven. You have the ability to choose from five different characters and fifteen different classes that each have their own unique set of skills and abilities for you to scroll through. After battling it out with your friends, you can take advantage of loot at the end of each mission that you can use to beef up your characters and increase your ability sets. This is another game that really benefits from the DLC so you can expect to see even more classes in the future as more DLC gets released.

#27 Shadow Warrior 2

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 2016

The fun thing about Shadow Warrior 2 is that you can either play it solo or with up to four players in co-op mode. The story follows Lo Wang who has been given a task by the Yakuza. He is asked to retrieve an ancient artifact from the Temple of Longing which evokes many different narratives and combat options. There are over 70 different weapons that you can use including firearms and blades. Killing enemies is one of the only ways to level up and in doing so, rewarding you with rewards and gems to be able to upgrade and augment your weapons. In the co-op mode, everyone will get to experience the game as Lo Wang while all the other players will appear as anonymous ninjas.

#26 Monster Hunter: World

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 2018

Unlike most other games in the Monster Hunter series, World takes on the fan-favorite formula and really turns it on its head. In Monster Hunter: World, you create your character and choose a class according to your preferred weapon type to defeat an array of enemies. Defeating these enemies allows you to create new armor and weapon sets that can be used to defeat even larger monsters. The game takes place over several open-world maps that allow you to explore and hunt monsters or cut down resources for whatever it is that you need. You can either play by yourself or with friends to take down these monsters and share the rewards.

#25 Metal Gear Rising Revengeance

Publisher: Konami Digital

Developer: PlatinumGames

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Release Date: February 2013

Revengeance is a little bit different than what you would expect from your average Metal Gear Solid game in the sense that the focus is primarily on swordplay. Players take on the role of Raiden who is a katana-wielding cyborg in a post Guns of the Patriots world. Because of the unique style of gameplay, Raiden can use his sword to commit a wide range of attacks and parrying combos. It is very fast-paced and focuses a lot on the different cutting systems that can be used to bypass obstacles as well as search for resources throughout. Considering this, there are also different ranks that you can earn during each level as you would with typical hack and slash games like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta.

#24 Darksiders Genesis

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Developer: Airship Syndicate

Platform: PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: December 2019

Unlike the other installments in the Darksiders franchise, Genesis takes on a more top-down style akin to games like Diablo. It introduces the fourth horseman of the apocalypse, Strife, as the protagonist where he must investigate Lucifer with another horseman of the apocalypse, War. As mentioned before, Genesis is a bit of a departure from the previous games in the sense that it is more of a looter game than before. Despite this, there are still a lot of fan-favorite platforming elements that make their way into the game as well as other well-liked aspects of the game such as being able to deploy bombs.

#23 Naraka: Bladepoint

Publisher: NetEase Games Montreal

Developer: 24 Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 2021

This is probably the first time you’ve heard about Naraka: Bladepoint and we aren’t surprised! It is a battle royale game in which players choose from a roster of characters to spawn on an island and fight one another. The map will slowly get smaller and smaller with a random center, pressuring players to get more creative and desperate to be the last team standing. It is akin to other titles such as Fortnite but the difference is in the combat. There are no firearms and instead, players will be fighting one another with blades in hand. Each map holds 60 players so you’ll want to learn the best gameplay for your play style to defeat your enemies!

#22 Nioh 2

Publisher: Sony

Developer: Team Ninja

Platform: Ps3, PS5, PC

Release Date: March 2020

Nioh 2 takes place in Japan during the late 1500s and follows Hide from the previous game. Hide’s journey through the Sengoku Era begins when they befriend Tōkichirō, an ambitious merchant seeking out Amrita, and Mumyo, a demon hunter of the Sohaya group, eventually playing a critical role in the rise and fall of the warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi. The game also follows a very similar style to the Souls series in that you are faced with challenging gameplay and overwhelming enemies. It was also nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, which also proves its worthiness and placement on this list.

#21 Bright Memory & Bright Memory: Infinite

Publisher: Playism

Developer: FYQD Personal Studio

Platform: PC, iOS, Android, Xbox One Series X/S

Release Date: January 2019

Bright Memory is an interesting title on this list. You follow the story of Shelia who is skilled in both gunplay and sword attacks. Not only that, but she also has the ability of psychokinesis and unleashing heavy energy blasts. The gameplay is pretty similar to the Devil May Cry series in its fast-paced action and as you progress, you can earn experience points that allow for even better skills and abilities. The endeavor was developed by a single person but don’t let that be a deciding factor because some outlets have said that this game wipes the floor with bigger, triple-A titles. The game was originally meant to be episodic but that was shelved once an expanded version called Bright Memory: Infinite was released that added more to the story.

#20 Attack on Titan 2

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Developer: Omega Force

Platform: PC, Switch, PS4, Vita, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: March 2018

The Attack on Titan game series is very interesting as it essentially covers just about everything that the manga adaptation of the series covers in its story. This game in particular covers the plot of the first 50 chapters of the manga which allows the player to create their very own character and interact with different characters. The ending does follow a different ending but there is DLC that covers chapters 51 through 90 of the manga as well. You can enjoy a cel-shaded graphics style and incredible story that is also playable in a co-op that allows a friend to join you with their own unique character. The title was also nominated for best sound design which is obvious to see why as you play through immersive levels each with its own intense soundtrack.

#19 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King & The Two Towers

Publisher: EA Games

Developer: EA Games

Platform: PS2, Gamecube, Xbox, Gameboy Advance

Release Date: October 2002 and October 2003

The Lord of the Rings games were actually very well done reenactments of their film counterparts, unlike what is normally known about video games based on film franchises. Both games are played from a third-person perspective and follow the story presented in the films, with some of the scenes in the game being taken directly out of their respective films. They are hack and slash titles that focus on quick and heavy attacks while also being able to parry against your enemies. Even though these are older titles, going on two decades since their release, they display gameplay options that are present in modern gaming such as the ability to use environmental objects such as spears and cauldrons as weapons.

#18 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: August 2017

Senua’s Sacrifice is an intense story following the titular Senua as she traverses a dark fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology and Celtic culture. Her goal is to rescue the soul of her dead lover from the goddess Hela which plays itself out to be an emotional story. Much of the theme of the game revolves around the psychological impacts of psychosis through careful consideration of the neurological disorder as Senua believes it to be a curse that has been bestowed on her. She hears voices in her head and experiences memories that present themselves in the form of enemies and puzzles that she must solve in order for her to reach her goal through what she believes in her own mind and body.

#17 Ghostrunner

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: One More Level

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 2020

Ghostrunner might be one of the more violent games on this list. It’s a hack and slash game that focuses on face-paced combat in a science fiction world where inhabitants are fighting to survive. It’s played from a first-person perspective and has you using your ninja skills and abilities to traverse through open areas and fast enemies. You’ll be sliving up enemies and dodging bullets with your learned skills as well as fighting to set things right lest mankind goes over the edge of extinction. There are some parkour elements as you jump from place to place solving puzzles and killing enemies which bring to life the combat in an incredibly new way.

#16 Tales of Arise

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 2021

The Tales of series is beloved among fans of JRPG games. This particular game was meant to be aimed at new and existing fans through intense gameplay alterations and character development. As always, there is a great story involved that will take you across the world of both Rena and Dahna, worlds that are divided by conflict. It won Best RPG at The Game Awards 2021 and it deserves it for all of the efforts clearly put into its development. There is no multiplayer, however, so if you are interested in that then you might want to look elsewhere but as mentioned before, the single-player leaves so much to be explored that you will be too focused on that.

#15 For Honor

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: February 2017

For Honor takes players through several different ages of war in form of knights, samurais, and Vikings. Each of these factions has different classes that each utilize different gameplay styles to achieve the same goal of defeating your enemies in melee battles through a third-person perspective. The battles are played in a rock-paper-scissor sense with players needing to pay close attention to the reactions of the enemy players. This is the main means of combat in the game and can result in some incredibly gruesome battles and intense victories. The game has been regarded for its difficult and unique combat system and for good reason. The multiplayer even invokes a friendly-fire feature which means that players can damage their own teammates by accident.

#14 Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

Publisher: Tecmo Koei

Developer: Omega Force

Platform: PS4, PC, Switch

Release Date: March 2014

The Dynasty Warriors games are in a league of their own with gameplay that other games can only hope to accomplish. In this installment, the storyline remains the same as its previous counterparts, with characters and battles being reminiscent of actual events and persons. Gameplay plays out as large-scale battles in which your goal is to eradicate the enemy factions using your character’s abilities and their armies. There are seamless cutscenes interwoven in each scene and intense attacks and move sets to witness. You can also explore the map in a free reign mode that detaches itself from the regular combat normally present in these kinds of games and allows you to even play as opposing factions instead of being married to the ones provided in the story.

#13 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Publisher: Warner Bros

Developer: Monolith Productions

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 2017

Shadow of Mordor was a sleeper hit that took the world by storm during its release and the sequel was no different. Taking place in JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe, players control Talion who is infused with the spirit of an elf lord due to circumstances from the previous game. The game utilizes a nemesis system which means that as you are defeated by enemies, those enemies will become stronger. Alternatively, as you defeat enemies, you will come across new and different enemies that come to take their place. There is a multiplayer mode that allows players to invade other players’ fortresses and attempt to conquer them so if you’re having a blast with the detailed single-player, you might want to hop online with your friends.

#12 Mordhau

Publisher: Triternion

Developer: Triternion

Platform: PC

Release Date: April 2019

Medieval slashers are in high demand and even more so with the release of Mordhau. This game features brutal battles not unlike what you could imagine one would see in medieval times. Limbs will fly as you’re pitted against other soldiers in arena battles, castle sieges, cavalry charges, and more. You can customize your character with unique weapons and skins and perform free-form melee and ranged attacks against your enemies. You even have the option to battle from anywhere as ladders, catapults, and even ballistas are on the table if they happen to be available for you to use. Mordhau does a great job at implementing realism into the gameplay which makes for some visceral and gory combat if that it something you believe you can stomach.

#11 Chivalry 2

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: June 2021

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer game that takes place in a medieval setting where you can join one another in a team deathmatch of up to 64 players and fight. There are tons of medieval melee weapons to take advantage of as well as fighting styles to master to help you on the field. Something interesting about this game is that you can sever the limbs of your enemies and then pick them up to use as weapons. There are other multiplayer modes with different gameplay objectives but the results stay the same in which you must kill your enemies using the weaponry that was available during that time period. Be prepared for some pretty brutal and aggressive gameplay and battles that you’re sure to never forget.

#10 Onimusha: Warlords

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS2, Xbox, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: January 2001

Onimusha: Warlords follows the story of samurai Samanosuke Akechi who is fighting against the forces of different Japanese myths and demons during the Sengoku period. It is pretty similar in gameplay to the Resident Evil series but focuses a bit more on the action game aspect in which fighting is more prevalent. There are puzzles to solve by interacting with different atmospheric elements as well as different long-range and elemental weapons that can be found throughout the game. The story is very well told and follows many tropes commonly found in traditional samurai stories including family and revenge among other supernatural elements.

#9 Prototype 2

Publisher: Activision

Developer: Radical Entertainment

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: April 2012

Prorotype 2 follows a story different from the first game as you take on the role of games James Heller who can shapeshift and assume other people’s identities and memories by consuming them. Being able to take on people’s likeness can provide you with many different ways to go about the story as some people, namely soldiers, can be consumed and used as stealth mechanics. Of course, there are certain elements akin to the first game such as the return of Alex Mercer. You can take advantage of move sets that allow you to pick up objects in your surroundings and use them against enemies alongside other abilities that Heller possesses. You could also turn people into your own personal bombs or even use nearby artillery to your advantage.

#8 Diablo 3

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: May 2012

Diablo 3 is a top-down hack-and-slash game that follows the story of Diablo II in which players must fight and defeat enemies and bosses. You choose between five different classes and can customize your character according to armor sets that can be crafted or found after defeating enemies. The levels play out as dungeons that players can explore on their own or with friends to complete the story as well as take on a variety of side quests. The areas act as open worlds with dungeons spread throughout and players can customize their moves and abilities as they please within their class. Battles are fast-paced and combo heavy as hordes of enemies chase after you in this brutal adventure.

#7 God of War 2018

Publisher: Sony

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Platform: PS4, PC

Release Date: April 2018

While it may seem like the first in the series, this installment to the God of War franchise actually only introduced the protagonist, Kratos, to the world of Norse mythology. His story did not end after his trifle with the Greek gods and now he is in a different continent altogether with a son named Atreus. While the previous installments also focused on heavy storylines involving Kratos’ fall from grace, the story presented here is much more impactful and really develops the characters as their journey progresses. The gameplay differs from the traditional hack-and-slash from previous titles but after practicing and understanding it, it easily becomes one of the most adaptable and greatest games of all time.

#6 Prince of Persia 2008

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Mac

Release Date: December 2008

This version of the Prince of Persia is actually a reimagining of the famous series as retold by Ubisoft and their team. The game is interesting in the sense that the combat gameplay very much is hack-and-slash with players focusing on mele swordplay. There are also traveling elements that allow players to walk on walls to reach new places and traverse through the story. There is plenty to explore in the open landscape and even more to discover in hard-to-reach locations that offer items that can be used to upgrade your skills and abilities. Technically, there is no death feature as you’re saved by an AI companion named Elika every time so if you’re looking for something in the adventure reign that holds your hand a bit, this might be for you.

#5 Devil May Cry 5

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Release Date: March 2019

Devil May Cry 5 follows the story of Dante and Nero from Devil May Cry 4, being the main characters that players can assume the roles of. When people talk about hack-and-slash games, they tend to mean games that are similar to the combat style of the Devil May Cry series and it really brings back that same atmosphere with this installment. Levels are still ranked according to how well you did while also sprinkling in style points for how interestingly you might have completed combos or attacks. There are different gameplay styles that you can take advantage of as well as different weapons that correspond to those specific styles. This game does a great job at bringing back exactly what makes this series so great.

#4 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Publisher: Activision

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: March 2019

Another great title from the makers of the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne, Sekiro is also a game that tests your patience if you are not determined. While you can’t create your own character or participate in multiplayer content, there are still a lot of aspects to this game that relate it to its Souls partners. Unlike those games, however, you have the ability to revive after being killed using resurrection power and you have tools that help you with exploration at your disposal. This game follows the Sengoku period in Japan and there are a lot of elements that pay homage to the country in admirable and honorable ways.

#3 Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Developer: Supergiant Games

Platform: Mac, PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 2020

Hades is one of my favorite games on this list. It plays like a roguelike dungeon crawler that follows the lore of Greek mythology. You play as Zagreus, the son of both Hades and Persephone, as he tries to escape the layers of the Underworld in order to reach Mount Olympus to be with his cousins. Of course, Hades won’t let him go that easily and so each layer of the Underworld is littered with different enemies and bosses. As you go through each dungeon, you’ll come across different abilities bestowed upon you by the gods as they try to help you reach the surface. There is plenty of lore that went into the development of the game and there are even some customization elements in the sense of decorating the underworld for every time you die, you are automatically returned from where you began to start over.

#2 Grim Dawn

Publisher: Crate Entertainment

Developer: Crate Entertainment

Platform: PC, Xbox One

Release Date: February 2016

Grim Dawn is very similar to the Diablo series in that it is an action role-playing game that utilizes fast-paced combos and attacks to defeat hordes of enemies and bosses. The world within the game is loosely based on the Victorian era and implements story elements of famine, poverty, and disease to make the world come even more to life. In this world, things have been divided by two factions that take on the wills of the small batches of human enclaves that can be found throughout the world. Areas play out like open areas that have waves of enemies, hidden locations, and even NPCs to discover and receive quests from.

#1 Ryse: Son of Rome

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Crytek

Platform: PC, Xbox One

Release Date: November 2013

Ryse was one of the titles that launched with the Xbox One and became an instant hit as a hack-and-slash title. Players assume control of Marius Titus, a Roman general who is on a quest to avenge his murdered family. Throughout the game, players gain access to weapons that can be used to assault enemies or defend themselves. For instance, players are equipped with a sword that can be used to strike and kill enemies, and a shield that can be used to deflect enemies’ attacks and break their defense. The combat is combo-based which ends up making for some pretty intense and brutal scenarios in the flow of combat. There are even different execution scenes that you can witness depending on how you kill your enemies.

Bonus

Bonus: Nobody Saves The World

Publisher: DrinkBox Studios

Developer: DrinkBox Studios

Platform: PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: January 2022

Nobody Saves The World is interesting because you are playing as the titular Nobody, a black-slate character who is equipped with nothing but a wand that allows them to shapeshift. The shapeshifting can take on eighteen forms that each have different skills used to help Nobody traverse through the game world. In some cases, you can combine forms for even greater attacks and abilities. The dungeons that you can explore are all procedurally generated and can help you earn Stars which is the in-game currency used to unlock more legendary dungeons. Unlike other games, you don’t respawn anywhere except for the area right before having to encounter that dungeon’s boss.