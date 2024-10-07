Best NEW Upcoming Hack and Slash Games of 2025

Looking for some new hack and slash games? 2025 looks to have a few solid titles we can’t wait to try out.

#9 Titan Quest II

Who doesn’t love Greek mythology? Wait, you don’t? Then you need to get some class, and we know the perfect game to teach it to you with!

Titan Quest II will put you in a vast reimagining of Ancient Greece, one where the gods are everywhere, and one of them is out of control! Nemesis has gained power and is affecting the fates of everyone, including the gods themselves!

To fight back, you’ll need to travel the land, team up with other gods, and get the powers and abilities needed to put this god back in their place! With many places to visit and beings to meet, you’ll be quite busy.

#8 Deadhaus Sonata

After so many years of being the one “hunting the monsters,” it should feel gratifying to you to say, “screw humanity,” and just tear them apart as a monster. Luckily for you, Deadhaus Sonata is the title that will do that.

The game will put you as one of several kinds of monsters who are bent on taking down the living. But it’s not just meaningless slaughter. You’ll get to make choices within the narrative that can affect the game’s world at large and even change your character!

Plus, if you want to have fun with friends, you can bring several into the co-op to enjoy the mayhem alongside!

#7 The First Berserker: Khazan

You might not realize it, but The First Berserker: Khazan takes place within a popular gaming universe but focuses on a set of characters and how their tales led to them being used in fighting games and beyond. In this title, you’ll play the warrior Khazan, who went from a beloved hero to an outcast almost in the blink of an eye. It wasn’t by his own hand that this happened, though. Instead, it was a set of conspiracies meant to lay him low.

Now, you’ll fight back and reclaim everything that was stolen from you. Rise up to be the warrior of legend and prove that you were wrong.

#6 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

There’s plenty going on within this version of the Ming Dynasty, and not all of it is strictly from this realm. You play a pirate warrior who finds herself in this land without her memory. The only path she knows is forward, and she’ll journey through the land of Shu to try and free her memories while also laying waste to the monsters that have been sprouting up across the land due to a plague.

A key twist here is that this pirate also has that plague within her. Yet, it bestows upon her certain abilities that she can use to take out foes with ease.

#5 Dynasty Warriors Origins

Yeah, you already know what this franchise is about; it’s literally the name that other games take when they want to do similar stuff. Dynasty Warriors Origins takes you all the way back to the beginning, where you’ll play a “Nameless Hero” and conquer the three kingdoms in an attempt to bring peace to the land.

The gameplay is exactly what you predict; it’s a chaotic 1v1000 style in which you’ll wipe out foes left and right with your weapons and skills. You’ll have to use your forces wisely to overcome enemy armies and bring the fighting to a close. With realistic graphics, you’ll see this land in a way that’s never been more beautiful.

#4 King of Meat

Before you say anything, we know that this game’s title will bring up a lot of jokes in you. We get it. We’re not going to say any of them, but we get it. Let’s just focus on the game itself, okay?

In King of Meat, you’ll be part of a game show where your goal is to conquer the other players, solve puzzles and work your way through insane dungeons. That alone would entice many of you to play it. However, you can also take things from a creative perspective and create your own dungeons and share them online so that others can attempt to beat your wit.

#3 Dragonkin: The Banished

There are many lands in gaming where dragons dwell, and what you do with those dragons depends on the games themselves. In Dragonkin: The Banished, you’ll roam a land where dragons aren’t just numerous, but they have literally stained the ground you walk on with their blood. That’s bad, as that blood infusion has caused numerous monsters to pop up and cause even more damage to the land.

You and your allies will rise up to take down these monsters, all the while working your way to the Dragon Lords that rule above all. Build your characters the way you think is best, then defeat the dragons once and for all!

#2 Surfpunk

Yes, we know that a game called “Surfpunk” doesn’t exactly scream “hack-and-slash” to you, but it’s something that does exist and technically fits within the scope of this list. The game is about a group of young surfers who decide to visit an island full of treasures. Obviously, this island is dangerous, so there will be some fighting. However, there will also be some intense surfing sequences!

With every pass that you make through the water, the danger will escalate, and you’ll need to get better to make it back in one piece. So, do you have what it takes to ride the waves to glory?

#1 Hyper Light Breaker

While some of these games could be declared “debatable” regarding whether they’re hack-and-slash titles or not, Hyper Light Breaker is definitely one that fits the mold. After all, the whole point in the game is to create a “build” for yourself to take on enemies and then improve upon what you have. That’s the essence of the genre, right there!

The best part is that the game steps out of the 2D space and into the 3D space. You’ll see the universe in a new light and experience the gameplay like never before. So don’t miss out on the chance to have fun in this world!