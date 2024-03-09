Persona 3 Reload Servant Tower Boss Guide

After each Full Moon in Persona 3 Reload, Tartarus will open a new host of floors for you to explore. As you progress the game gets more difficult, and every few floors, you will be forced into a tricky boss encounter. Your first Tartarus boss after beating Emperor and Empress is Servant Tower (and their lackeys).

Servant Tower is a dangerous foe who is supported by two revivable laddies. Their whole shtick is ‘taking the nuclear option’, and if you still haven’t grasped the fundamentals of Persona 3 Reload’s combat, you might find this one quite the challenge. In this guide, we will walk you through how to defeat the Servant Tower.

Servant Tower’s Attacks – Persona 3 Reload

Servant Tower is a simple soul. This sentient stack is all about dealing explosive AOE Elemental damage. Just about every attack in this chap’s arsenal is focused on hitting everyone, and that’s a bad time if you don’t have the answer to the problem ready to go.

Not only that, Servant Tower is accompanied by two Enslaved Cupids, both of which are capable of dealing damage and throwing out some support magic to make things more difficult.

How To Defeat Servant Tower

Servant Tower’s AOE damage is a real threat, however, like with the last couple of bosses, the trick is to take it slow. The best way to deal with oppressive AOE damage is to debuff Servant Tower. We recommend using Yukari to lower its Accuracy and Akihiko to lower its damage. From here you can optionally use Junpei to increase your defences, and then you are good to go. With all of these stacked, Servant Tower will be unable to do much of anything.

Finish applying rebuffs and then focus on the Enslaved Cupids. They are weak to Zio, so blast them both with Akihiko or your MC and then move on to the Servant Tower itself. This thing is weak to Dark which is a relatively rare Element until recently. Eiha will do.

With the Cupids and Tower knocked down, you can unleash an ‘All-Out Attack’. Rinse and repeat.

Alternatively, if you have access to Mudo, you can use this insta-kill Dark spell to, well, insta-kill Servant Tower.

That’s all we have on Persona 3 Reload for now. Be sure to check our other content for more tips, tricks, and guides.