Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Game of the Year Trailer Drops

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a massive hit when it launched in October of last year. Fans of the franchise were eager to dive into this web slinging action and follow both Peter Parker and Miles Morales into battle. This was also a PlayStation 5 exclusive whereas previous installments for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales were both available on the last-generation PlayStation 4 console.

If you have yet to pick up a copy, a new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been released today. The trailer highlights the title as a Game of the Year nominee for 2023 and showcases some of the various accolades it has received since its launch. You can view the latest trailer in the video we have posted below.

That said, those of you who did purchase the game installment then you will have an incentive to play it again. We just received a brand new update to the game that added a much-requested feature. For those of you who missed it, last month, we received word that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be receiving New Game Plus.

If you’re unfamiliar with New Game Plus, it’s a game mode that allows players to restart their campaigns after finishing them. However, you would retain all the special abilities and attributes you acquired throughout the first campaign. So, even those of you who want to give the game another go might have a new reason to restart the campaign.

Currently, we haven’t received any new details on whether Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive DLC. We’ll have to wait and see if anything does pop up suggesting more content is inbound for the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man game. Of course, we know that there are several other projects in the works of Insomniac Games.

After the ransomware attack that leaked out countless files from Insomniac Games, we know there are some projects being considered or early in development. So it could be that there is more focus on these games rather than further support for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. One of the games that should be getting a new highlight is Marvel’s Wolverine, a game that was heavily leaked these past few months.