Gotham Knights Team Aiding In Wonder Woman Game

We know Monolith Productions is hard at work when it comes to their next game, Wonder Woman. The game was unveiled a couple of years ago, and it’s been under wraps since. This game project might have quite a few anticipated players, but there were some concerning comments recently from Warner Bros., which might cause some new hesitations over what we can expect.

Today, we have word that WB Games Montreal is aiding in the development of Wonder Woman. It’s not unusual for other studios to lend a hand with a game project. So, while Monolith Productions is leading the game development, the folks who previously brought out Gotham Knights are offering a hand. This news came out through a job listing.

Tech4Gamers managed to spot a job listing at WB Games Montreal. The duties of the job mention aiding the support of Monolith Productions’ team regarding their upcoming Wonder Woman game. Of course, we don’t know just how much work the WB Games Montreal team is putting into the game, but they are at least involved in bringing this game to the finish line.

That said, some fans are hesitant about the game’s release because the Gotham Knights are not making the strides that fans were hopeful of. Regardless, some players are still unsure of what Wonder Woman might entail simply due to the recent comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery gaming head J.B. Perrette.

If you didn’t catch the news earlier this week, the head of the Warner Bros. gaming division noted that they were looking to tap into IPs that can continue to grow after release. It seems like there is a push to bring out live service titles, free-to-play games, and mobile titles. While Hogwarts Legacy was a massive hit when it launched, there is a risk of dumping the amount of money and resources into projects similar to premium gameplay experiences. Meanwhile, we can also look at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which is a live service title that wasn’t very popular with critics and fans alike.

Despite all that, we did see Monolith Productions previously release both Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. So we’ll have to see just how Wonder Woman shapes up as they start to market this game for an upcoming release.