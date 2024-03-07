Starfield Seemingly Not in Development for PlayStation 5

This is a reminder never to get your hopes up too high.

In recent years, console exclusivity has been a hot topic. Some players are happy to see popular games locked to their favorite console, while many others are endlessly frustrated at the prospect of needing new hardware to enjoy hot titles. More and more, exclusivity is contractual, lasting only for a short time. Unfortunately, for those hoping to see Bethesda’s action RPG Starfield on the PlayStation 5 anytime in the near future, bad news is on the horizon.

According to one insider, Microsoft isn’t currently hard at work on a PlayStation 5 port of the space explorer, nor are any of its subsidiaries. This follows rumors that Starfield would be making the leap to Sony’s flagship platform. After Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves were eventually announced to be going multi-platform, the same won’t be said about many Xbox exclusives.

Jez Corden, a well-known insider, recently took to X to explain matters further. “I have great sourcing that nobody is working on Starfield for PlayStation right now,” he said. “Nobody knows what the longer-term future holds, but don’t expect it any time soon.”

Released last September after several highly publicized delays, Starfield has seen continued criticism for its story content, characters, and exploration, with many critics and fans calling the title ‘soulless’ and the game’s player count sharply declining since last fall. However, its soundtrack and scale have continued to wow its fans and new updates promise mod support, story expansions, and more.

Starfield is currently available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.