The Next Starfield Update Will Prep For New Features & Content

If you’re excited about the future of Starfield, then this latest update might be more than welcomed. Sure, this upcoming patch might not bring too many exciting features into the mix. But Bethesda is already telling followers that this update is about preparing for the next major features and content coming to Starfield later this year.

Starfield is a massive sandbox just begging to see new thrilling content added in. Fortunately, fans will soon have some say about the content coming into the game. That is, of course, thanks to the official mod support. We don’t have that mod support yet, but we know it’s coming, and that should spark just a little bit of excitement for Starfield this year. But some official content is also coming to the game outside of mod support.

We know Bethesda has plans for Starfield, such as the upcoming Shattered Space DLC. However, before they can get some exciting new content and features loaded into the game, some bugs and quality-of-life additions first take center stage. Today, the official Bethesda X social media account unveiled news of an upcoming update.

On March 6, we'll be putting our next @StarfieldGame update into Steam Beta! This update focuses on quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes as we get ready to add more features and content to #Starfield this year. Here are some highlights: pic.twitter.com/1nQ2ObDpOl — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

It’s noted that the update will roll out on March 6, 2024, and will first be made available on the Steam Beta. Afterward, we should see the update come to all players. Patch notes will come as well when the update arrives next week. Fortunately, this update gave some details about what players can expect.

For instance, characters can now make some expressions in the photo mode. If you’re trying to get that perfect shot, it would be helpful if your characters expressed more to fit the current situation. While old Vasco can’t express, the helpful robot will get some new poses, so it’s not left out of the fun. Meanwhile, a quality-of-life update featured in this patch allows players to interact with the world while using the scanner. You are no longer exiting the scanner just to open a door or harvest precious resources.

📷 We're adding expressions to photo mode! Now you can make your character and your companions match the mood of your shot – and Vasco is getting some new poses, too. pic.twitter.com/6oZhJuBqvQ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

We know this update should also fix some bugs as well. Hopefully, if you’re dealing with a bug that is making progressing a bit of an obstacle, this update will address it. But again, we have to wait until the patch notes arrive to see everything that Bethesda addressed.