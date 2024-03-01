Starfield Might Soon Have Shattered Space DLC News

Starfield has been among the more anticipated games in the past several years. Fans of Bethesda couldn’t wait to get into their latest RPG. Now that the game has been out for several months, active players might be getting some new details for what’s to come. There’s nothing official now, but fans have uncovered a new shred of evidence that might point to preparation for Shattered Space.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out today that SteamDB has been updated for Starfield. This doesn’t offer much insight, but metadata has been added to showcase an update to the DLC section. Fortunately, we knew already that DLC was planned for the game, with the first being Shattered Space. We’re just not privy to what this DLC would offer when released into the marketplace.

However, the fact that there has been some new movement within SteamDB might be telling that there is preparation in the works for the DLC release. That also could mean we’re nearing the official announcement to emerge online for this DLC. It could certainly help bring more players back into the game if they have bowed out already. Meanwhile, this DLC could potentially persuade some players to finally pick Starfield up if they have yet to do so.

Starfield is a massive sandbox waiting to see more content added into the mix, and we can’t wait to see what is officially being implemented by the folks over at Bethesda. Fortunately, plans are already in place for an official mod support system. That would allow players to add creations from others into the game. I’m sure that could add new systems to make the game challenging or explorative, such as new quests, items, and locations. So far, that mod system has yet to come out, but we’re hopeful it will come before the calendar year wraps.

Currently, Starfield is available to pick up and play today. This is also a Microsoft exclusive, so you can only dive into this RPG through the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, since this is a first-party Microsoft title, you’ll find that this game will be available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. If you’re looking for more information on the game and our overall impressions, then check out our Before You Buy coverage below.