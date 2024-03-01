WB Games Montreal Has Job Opening For New AAA Based On “Popular” Franchise

WB Games Montreal looks intent to fix what went wrong with their last title, and maybe even realize their potential.

WB Games Montreal seems to be deep at work on a new game.

As reported by PSU, the studio has put up a new job opening on their own site for a Creative Director. The job description states:

“As our Creative Director, you will play an essential role in establishing and executing the vision of a popular franchise in the interactive AAA space.

In this role, you will lead a project’s core team and inspire teammates and stakeholders while providing guidance during prototyping and production phase as you push innovation and quality.

Moreover, you will be jointly accountable (with the Executive Producer) for representing the game to top WB executives and evangelizing the game both internally and externally.”

WB Games Montreal’s most recent previous title was Gotham Knights, which was not received well when it launched. Critics cited poor design elements, such as underwhelming combat, upgrades, mission objectives, and others. Given the recent release of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, many gamers will say that it looks much better in hindsight. Truthfully, this is true, but in terms of the bottomline, Gotham Knights wasn’t going to make its money back, and WB Games Montreal was rapidly transferred over to a new project.

We brought up these criticisms because these are listed as part of the job requirement. Citing WB Games again:

“Design:

When requested by Production, assists development partners in the “hands on” design of specific game features.

Coordinate between content teams (internal and external) to ensure that the quality of the output meets expectations, and provide specific guidance where needed.”

WB Games Montreal is also looking for a veteran, who has “10 + years of game industry experience, and 5+ of those years were in a role leading AAA game teams and defining game design direction”, and “Must have shipped at least one AAA title as a Game Director or Creative Director.” In simpler terms, they want someone who can properly cover what was lacking in their last project.

That’s a hopeful note, because WB Games Montreal seems like they are a studio who could be making better games and content than they are currently known for. Unmet potential comes to mind when describing the studio, and hopefully, with this new project, they can finally get things together to fully realize that potential.

Lastly, the job opening is looking for an “expert in next-generation AAA action/adventure games.” So, it’s pretty clear that this new title will be another AAA, in a well-known franchise. Most importantly, there is no mention of online elements, so WB Games is hoping to get back to basics as their path to future success.

We do also wish WB Games Montreal the best, as it feels like we still haven’t gotten what they can be at their best yet.