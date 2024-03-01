Rumor: Midori Is Sure Metaphor/Persona 3 Reload Is Switch 2 Bound, Drops Metaphor Release Date

Sega does bring great games to Nintendo, so it's really a matter of if it's these games that are coming

Midori has shared a new rumor, and reinforced an older one, for Metaphor ReFantazio.

For those who haven’t been introduced to Metaphor ReFantazio, it’s a completely new IP from the Atlus teams who worked on Persona. Or to be more specific, it is being made by the team of veteran Persona developers. The studio has promoted a new generation of developers, who were working under these veterans, to make the Persona games moving forward. Thus far, they have been making remakes to expand the appeal of the classic games, but they could always be making a Persona 6 to release sometime in the future.

In any case, Metaphor ReFantazio has some things in common with classic Persona games, but its main appeal is as a fresh start for Atlus’ veterans, which presumably frees them from the narrative and gameplay restraints of their classic franchise.

Last February, Midori, who is the most trusted leaker for Atlus and Persona games, and remains one of the most trusted video game leakers, claimed that Metaphor ReFantazio and Persona 3 Reload would be coming to the console following the Nintendo Switch, the unannounced hardware the community has dubbed the Switch 2. Today, she has more to say on this account.

On Twitter, Midori, posted this today:

“【Metaphor】

It is possible the release date for Metaphor: ReFANTAZIO is October 11, 2024.

The Hong Kong wishlist page lists the release date for October 12. But sometimes the listings can be have a mistake where it is wrong by one day.”

In a bunch of follow up tweets, Midori reconfirmed that Metaphor ReFantazio and Persona 3 Reload are coming to the Switch 2. And if that isn’t enough, Necro Felipe joined the replies to confirm these on his end as well.

Your mileage may vary on the credibility of these two and other leakers, but after a month, their confidence that these ports are still happening does make it seem that it’s really something Nintendo fans can look forward to in the future.

Of course, Atlus is looking for a multiplatform strategy nowadays. While many gamers are saying the company should have done this earlier, it may be possible that they were compelled to this direction by the same forces making PlayStation bring their games to PC, and Microsoft bringing games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

We should also bring up that Midori referred to even more games slated for the Switch 2. An upcoming remake for Persona 2, and all the SEGA IP revivals, are slated for the console as well. That includes a new Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi, and possibly, hopefully, even a new Virtua Fighter.

It does make sense for Sega to throw so much support behind their old rival, but it’s really a question of if these games are the ones that are coming.