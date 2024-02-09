Rumor: Sega And Atlus Are Bringing Their Best Games To The Switch 2

The latest Persona games and Sega's revival titles are a decent bunch of games to promise to deliver.

We have a major rumor to share about Sega, in connection to Nintendo’s next console.

Stealth40K on Twitter shares some information sourced from Midori:

“Sega/Atlus are rumored to be supporting Switch 2 in a big way right out of the gate.

Persona 3 Reload

Metaphor ReFantazio

Persona 2 Collection Remaster

All Sega IP revivals announced at TGS

The primary source of this rumor is @MbKKssTBhz5 (AKA, Midori), but others have chimed in as well.

It’s a safe bet that Japanese Developers are going to be faster to support Switch’s successor compared to the Switch.

140m hardware sold and 1.2b software sold will do that.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Necro Felipe replied to this tweet with a grinning face emoji.

Now, just as a reminder, Midori is generally considered to be one of the most reliable leakers in the video game community. Most recently, Midori leaked that Atlus was making remakes of both Persona 4 and Persona 2.

Those remakes are not part of this rumor, but that may be because those remakes are just starting or in the middle of development. This is a particularly strong lineup to bring to Nintendo’s next platform.

We had been referring to that platform as the Switch 2, as many rumors had hinted that it would not be a radically different platform from the original Switch, but would retain the idea of a hybrid home and portable gaming platform.

This leak in particular drops heavy implications to that platform’s power, if it is powerful enough to run a title as advances as Metaphor ReFantazio. It may be possible that the game is receiving a downport, with perhaps some performance compromises. But as you know, Atlus is not known for making games like that at all.

This connects to rumors that go all the way back to last year’s Gamescom, when we heard that Nintendo brought the very impressive Matrix demo used to demonstrate the PlayStation 5, to now demonstrate the capabilities of their upcoming platform.

Since Sega bowed out of the hardware game console business, they have proven to be a reliable partner for Nintendo. Sega has leaned on the nostalgia for their older games in particular in their partnership with Nintendo, but they also have not hesitated to produce original new titles as well.

This extension of their partnership seems to be particularly pivotal, with Nintendo looking to duplicate the success of the Switch, and being very careful on the particulars of this upcoming announcement and console launch. Sega is not always there with Nintendo when they launch a new console, so this suggests that the two made a deal, so that Nintendo would maximize their chances for success as much as possible.