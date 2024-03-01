Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Always Win Queen’s Blood | Best Cards Guide

Of course, there’s a huge card game quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Ranking up in Queen’s Blood is an important step in your journey and leads to some pretty unexpected places. You’ll even be forced into Queen’s Blood matches during the main story, so it pays to start improving your collection as early as possible. To help you crush opponents in Queen’s Blood, we’ve developed an incredibly simple strategy that you can use for basically the entire game. Seriously, the cards aren’t even that important. Fancy strategies don’t matter. All that matters is card placement.

How Queen’s Blood Works

Before we continue, let’s cover the extreme basics of Queen’s Blood. In Queen’s Blood, two players draw 5 random cards from their decks and attempt to ‘win’ three rows. Whoever has the higher point (or power) total will ‘win’ a row and you’ll earn points. The goal is to earn more points than your opponent by placing cards with high point values and winning rows. At first, it’s just that simple, but later in the game you’ll encounter enhancement cards, disabling cards, and replacement cards that can be challenging to overcome.

The best way to win almost every Queen’s Blood match is to capture more spaces than your opponent and deny them spaces.

Basic Strategy

The strategy for winning Queen’s Blood every time is incredibly simple. You don’t need specific cards — but you will want cards that boost power and that capture spaces to the right. Any cards that capture spaces to the right are valuable, especially cards that only require one rank.

You’ll also want cards that boost the power of other cards, or are enhanced when other cards are enhanced. Get cards that boost power and capture spaces to the right for the best of both worlds. The goal isn’t to be aggressive. Instead, we want to be reactive.

Never place a card in a spot where your opponent can immediately capture your power node. Instead, capture spaces where they can’t reach, then wait for the opponent to place a red power node. Capture that. Play so they can’t take your spaces, but you take theirs. This can be done even with the most basic cards.

If your opponent reaches the center at the top row, move to the center with the bottom row. The goal is always to cut off your opponent and take away their spaces. Boost your cards while you do it and you’ll win almost every single game.

Even into the late stages of the game, this strategy works. Later opponents will use tricks to destroy their own cards or even your cards, but it doesn’t matter if you’re enhancing your cards and capturing their spaces. Later, when opponents use damaging cards, always aim to place cards with 2 or more points on the frontline. Usually damage cards only take away one point. As long as they can’t take your spaces, you’ll do fine.

Later in the game, you may want an even more unbeatable strategy. Here are the cards we need.

Best Cards Locations

Cactuar : Beat the QB player Nene in the town of Kalm in Chapter 2 to earn this card. A simple but effective card that’s easy to use for multiple situations.

: Beat the QB player Nene in the town of Kalm in Chapter 2 to earn this card. A simple but effective card that’s easy to use for multiple situations. Chocobo & Moogle : Complete the quest ‘A Rare Card’ in the town of Kalm to earn this card as a reward. Incredibly useful for our entire run with QB.

: Complete the quest ‘A Rare Card’ in the town of Kalm to earn this card as a reward. Incredibly useful for our entire run with QB. Space Ranger : Sold at the Gold Saucer in Speed Square. Trade GP to earn this card. This card gains 1 power for each enhanced enemy card, making it instantly better if your enemy tries our strategy.

: Sold at the Gold Saucer in Speed Square. Trade GP to earn this card. This card gains 1 power for each enhanced enemy card, making it instantly better if your enemy tries our strategy. Thug : Beat the QB player Dax in the Corel Prison area to earn this card. This is another simple but effective card that can grab squares in unexpected spots. Very useful for reclaiming lost nodes.

: Beat the QB player Dax in the Corel Prison area to earn this card. This is another simple but effective card that can grab squares in unexpected spots. Very useful for reclaiming lost nodes. Titan : Sold by Thorin’s Card Shop in the Grasslands. One of the best cards in the game with a huge 5 power. This shop unlocks during the ‘A Rare Card’ quest in Kalm.

: Sold by Thorin’s Card Shop in the Grasslands. One of the best cards in the game with a huge 5 power. This shop unlocks during the ‘A Rare Card’ quest in Kalm. Dio : An unstoppable card. Sold at the Gold Saucer in Battle Square, this powerful card requires a Rank 3 square but increases 1 power for every enhanced ally or enemy card. That’s unbelievably good.

: An unstoppable card. Sold at the Gold Saucer in Battle Square, this powerful card requires a Rank 3 square but increases 1 power for every enhanced ally or enemy card. That’s unbelievably good. Chocobo Jockey : And finally, Chocobo Jockey. This card is sold at the Gold Saucer in Chocobo Square. This Rank 2 card only has 2 power, but if you win a lane with it, you’ll earn +10 score. That’s more than enough to win any round.

: And finally, Chocobo Jockey. This card is sold at the Gold Saucer in Chocobo Square. This Rank 2 card only has 2 power, but if you win a lane with it, you’ll earn +10 score. That’s more than enough to win any round. Maloceros: A card unlocked when you win the rematch against Regina — the player you met on the Shinra-8 ship. This card is an improved Chocobo Jockey. Add both to your deck for double +10 when winning two lanes.

Advanced Strategy

Once you reach the Gold Saucer in Chapter 9, you’ll find all the cards you need to win for the rest of the game. Unlock Dio, Space Ranger and Chocobo Jockey to ensure you can win basically any match.

Roll so you get Chocobo Jockey in your starting hand. Place it on any row. Next, place any normal cards you want — Security Officer works well for capturing spaces. The Grasslands wolf and Levrikon from your starting deck work perfectly for frontline duty. They have two power so they won’t die from most attack cards.

Next, play Chocobo & Moogle or especially Dio. Place Dio or Space Ranger (or Titan) on the same row aw your Chocobo Jockey. If you win a row with the Chocobo Jockey, you’ve basically won the game. With these cards, and any additional bonus cards like Cactuar or Crystalline Crab enhancing your cards, you’ll have well over 10 points. Add on an additional 10 from a card that’s essentially unreachable, and you’ve just won Queen’s Blood.

Select and deploy the Griffon Card to aid in this strategy. This replacement card raises the power of an allied card by the amount of power it replaces, allowing you to give an upper row even more power. Put the Chocobo Jockey on the two upper rows to get the biggest bonus.

Use the Maloceros card unlocked by defeating 21 QB players as early as Chapter 10. Defeat Regina to earn this card, which is an improved Rank 3 version of the Chocobo Jockey. Win the lane to earn a +10 bonus. This card also has 5 power, making it much easier to win lanes with.

Even if some of your frontline cards are destroyed or taken, you can equip useful replacement cards. These cards can only be placed over an already deployed card, which is useful for reclaiming lost spaces or squeezing more power out of your already locked formation. Usually, still, you’ll be able to win with this simple strategy. Just try again if you lose. Sometimes it really does come down to dumb luck.