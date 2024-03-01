PlayStation Owners Save Your Money With This New Sale Promo

Video games are expensive. I don’t have to tell you that, I’m sure. The latest console platform generation also saw the rise of standard AAA games. So, instead of paying the typical $59.99 if you’re in the US, we’re now digging deeper into our pockets to cover the $69.99 price tags. When you’re paying that kind of money, you want to make sure the game will live up to expectations, right? Fortunately, sales are going on all that time, which can help keep some of your hard-earned money in the bank. For instance, we have a sale promo we like to highlight from PlayStation.

That’s right, the folks over at PlayStation will offer a variety of sale events. You can find sale promos throughout the various mainline marketplaces, including consoles. If you’re fond of adding digital games to your library, this latest sale promo might be for you. Today, we will highlight a sale promotion with games available for $15 or less.

Now, you won’t find the latest releases here, but still, if you have some games on your backlog or were uncertain whether they were worth picking up, you might be in luck. The sale could make for a lot of these video games to be at a far more comfortable price of entry.

PlayStation Store $15 Or Less Sale

Resident Evil 3 $9.99

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Little Nightmares II $9.89

Persona 4 Golden $11.99

Team Sonic Racing $11.99

Until Dawn $9.99

Mad Max $4.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes $9.89

Lost Judgment $14.99

Chernobylite $11.99

The Evil Within $4.99

Moving Out $6.24

Vampyr $7.99

Rage 2 $7.99

Evil Genius 2: World Domination $9.99

That’s just a brief look at some of the games being discounted. Over 1,300 different full games are featured, which does not include any of the in-game DLCs or microtransaction bundles you can purchase. You will want to check out the full sale promo yourself to see if anything here might pique your interest.

Fortunately, you have some time available before this sale promo ends. The sale event will be wrapping up on March 13, 2024. So check out some of the incredible deals you can gather this weekend as we make our way through the upcoming week.