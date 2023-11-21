Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Release Date Confirmed

Cyberpunk 2077 was easily one of the more anticipated games these past few years. There were so many fans of CD Projekt Red due to their works on The Witcher franchise. So when they unveiled after The Witcher 3, we would get a different IP RPG that had sparked a ton of excitement with players. Of course, when they finally did release the new game, it had a terrible launch. Critics and fans alike were not thrilled over the lack of optimization and bugs. Fortunately, the game has turned itself around, and now the developers are preparing for another big launch for the game with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

If you haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077 yet or would like to get the game again for the latest-generation platforms, you’re in luck. A new edition is coming, and it’s one we’ve already heard about in the past. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the original Cyberpunk 2077 game but with the added benefit of the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion. Now, if you’re completely new to the game, you will get all the content in one package. Meanwhile, today, we know just when you can get your hands on the new edition of the game. Mark your calendars as CD Projekt Red is launching this Ultimate Edition on December 5, 2023.

Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC!



Experience the original #Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOBPCdTXFU — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 21, 2023

Early next month, you can return to Night City on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms in a single physical collection release. It’s worth noting that the expansion release for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, wasn’t released for last-generation platforms. So those of you who are on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will have to upgrade to the latest-generation console platforms to enjoy this new storyline addition. Furthermore, the same can be said about the recent 2.0 update that offered an overhaul to the gameplay experience.

Likewise, for those of you who are on the latest-generation platform or on PC but haven’t picked up Phantom Liberty, you’ll likely want to restart the campaign. Phantom Liberty does take place within the main campaign, and the 2.0 update made several changes to the gameplay experience. With that said, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. While it’s not out physically yet, you can get the expansion digitally today. You can view that footage in the video we have embedded below. You’ll get our overall impressions of the expansion, gameplay, and storyline. However, we avoid adding anything that we would deem to be spoilers to those who wish to purchase the expansion.