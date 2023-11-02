Mortal Kombat 1 Drops Full Omni-Man Trailer

Fans of Mortal Kombat 1 have been enjoying the game for almost two months now, and the brutalities and fatalities they’ve been showing one another online and in the campaign modes highlight just how much NetherRealm Studios really went into making everything pop. Pun intended. But now, people are turning their eyes to the future, and by that, we mean the first Kombat Pack. The DLC will feature all sorts of familiar faces, including ones from other universes coming to Earthrealm for the first time. The first to drop from the DLC pack is Omni-Man, who got a full trailer today along with an early access release date.

We previously saw Omni-Man at New York Comic Con and got a tease of what he could do and how he sounded with the returning J.K. Simmons as his voice actor. What’s clear in the new trailer is that he will sound just like he did in the first season of the animated series before his iconic fight with his son. By that, we mean he will be blunt, brash, and not afraid to do what he feels he needs to do for the Viltrum Empire. Oh, and Simmons sounds right at home in this game, unlike certain other actors who came to the party:

Here is the full game-play trailer for OmniMan in #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/rg1e90Hz0A — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 2, 2023

Another thing we get to see here is how expansive Omni-Man’s abilities are in Mortal Kombat 1. He’s not just throwing punches and kicks. He’s also throwing rocks, he’s grinding people against the ground, and he’s dodging attacks with incredible ease. Plus, his X-Ray attacks will have a familiar feel to them, and the train attack is his Fatality! We even get a shot of Tremor’s Fatality as the newest Kameo fighter, and it’s particularly brutal. Seriously, someone needs to check on NetherRealm Studios to see if they’re okay.

If you want to get early access to Omni-Man, you’ll need to either get the Premium Edition of the main game or you’ll need to buy the entire Kombat Pack. If you do either of those, you’ll get access to him on November 9th! There’s no release date for the rest of the world, but more than likely, it’ll be a week or so after.

With his arrival, the countdown will begin for the other characters of the Kombat Pack: Ermac, Quan Chi, Takeda, Homelander, and Peacemaker. Rumors state that we could get one each month until the pack is done, and there are already rumors of who might be in the second pack…