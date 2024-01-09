God of War TV Series Gets Big Update

It used to be that when a video game adaptation was announced, gamers would roll their eyes and watch as a trainwreck would slowly unfold before them. But more recently, movie and TV people have put much more time, effort, and budget into these adaptations, and the results have been worthwhile. TV shows and movies about video games have been nominated for awards recently, and some future adaptations are some of the more anticipated things coming out. For example, gamers were very curious when it was announced that a God of War adaptation was coming to Amazon Prime Video.

After all, Amazon Prime Video has been the home of many big series, including adaptations of great comic book series or legendary novels, like a certain one from J.R.R. Tolkien. Their properties always get the time and budget they deserve to ensure quality, and they’ve had great results. As for God of War, at CES yesterday, series producer Cory Balrog went on stage to note that the writing for the series has begun:

Writing is underway for the series based on GOD OF WAR for Prime Video and HORIZON ZERO DAWN for Netflix. #SonyCES #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/xEg2HkqTI6 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 9, 2024

While that might not be the “progress” gamers want, it should be noted that the writing couldn’t be done for much of 2023 due to the Writers Strike that engulfed the year. It wasn’t until the late months of the year that a deal was struck, and even then, people didn’t immediately go back to work due to the Actors’ Strike and other factors. So, the fact that things are finally progressing is a good thing.

If you’re curious about which games the TV series will adapt, it’ll be following the 2018 “soft reboot.” Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

“The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

As you can see, it’s closely following the footsteps of the 2018 title, which some might think is an odd choice given that the Greek Saga helped create the Kratos as we know him now. No release date or window has been given for the TV series yet.