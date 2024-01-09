Are Indie Devs Beings Sought Out For Nintendo Switch Successor 1st Party Titles

As we continue to go through 2024 without more clear knowledge about the Nintendo Switch successor, rumors and beliefs about what the system could be continue to pile up. There have been rumors about the consoles’ hardware and what it would be like to play it. Then, there have been rumors of the software it’s getting, from key 3rd party arrivals to remakes of beloved cult classics. It’s stacking up, and gamers don’t know what to believe. Finally, people in places like Gameindustry.biz have made opinion pieces about what they feel the console needs to do to be successful.

It’s an interesting piece, but the key bit of information is that its author noted how they have information about something Nintendo is looking into for its next console. Specifically, amid the “bidding war” that’s going on with Microsoft and Sony to build up their 1st party rosters, Nintendo is doing a similar thing with indie developers to potentially license out their 1st party IPs:

“I also know that Nintendo is actively meeting with independent developers to find new partners. Some of that is around publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time-to-time, but it’s also seeking studios that could work on some of its IP. Nintendo regularly works with third-party teams, including Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, Platinum Games, MercurySteam, WayForward and Grezzo. But the company is looking to add to that roster, and I know of three studios that are deep in conversation around making games based on Nintendo brands.”

This is an interesting analysis, and it speaks to many things. For example, as Christopher Dring points out in his piece, the necessity for this is obvious, as video games take a long time to make, so having more teams to develop titles can be vital.

Secondly, one of the biggest things the Nintendo Switch did to help bolster its overall sales was having all sorts of 1st party titles every year to give gamers something to play no matter the genres they adore. Unlike past consoles, there was never really a “drought” that gamers wanted filled up. But, in contrast, while they were good about their releases, they didn’t release new entries in certain IPs that gamers wanted. So, perhaps Nintendo is looking to fix that by bringing in indie devs to help.

Plus, since they’re indie teams, they could be brought in for cheaper, and if they prove themselves, they could possibly be bought by The Big N later on.