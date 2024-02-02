Is Next Battlefield Title Not Coming Until At Least Late 2025?

The video game industry is full of rivalries, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As many like to fairly note, a rivalry can push both sides to make their “best stuff” so that they can beat what the other side is doing. However, while some rivalries have delivered on that front, there are some rivalries that are so one-sided it’s almost laughable. In the modern gaming age, one such rivalry is that between Call of Duty and Battlefield. Even with certain flaws, we’ll talk about later, the former is still the most dominant first-person shooter in the industry, while the latter is known for all the flaws and bugs it often has at launch.

EA and DICE make the Battlefield series, and they’ve made several successful entries in the franchise over the years. However, they’re never truly consistent with how well their games come out. They often focus on the graphics or sound design more than ensuring the gameplay is solid and something that gamers will enjoy. The last entry proved that, as it was a buggy mess at launch, and it undersold to a large degree before slowly bringing gamers back into the fold.

That’s where insider Tom Henderson comes into play. He noted on Twitter that while a new game in the franchise is coming, it’s not going to be ready until late 2025 at the latest:

“It was pretty much said in the EA financial call, but from what I know they are aiming tentatively for Oct-Nov 2025. There’s a strong focus internally on learning from mistakes though, so personally, I wouldn’t rule out a 2026 release.. 2025 has also already looked like a stacked year in terms of massive AAA games, especially late in the year.”

Obviously, we can’t take his word at face value, but since EA hasn’t even hinted that a new entry in the series is coming soon, that might be a true notion of what’s coming.

It’s good to hear that EA is “learning from mistakes” because that has been one of their biggest flaws as a company for some time now. They’ve been convinced that they could make their first-person shooter series “look the best,” and that would be enough, but we know it’s not.

The irony is that this past year would’ve been the perfect time to show up Activision Blizzard because they botched the release of their latest FPS by making it in 16 months and thinking that gamers would “love it on sight,” but they didn’t.