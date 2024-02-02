It’s always a good day when a new highly-anticipated video game is released. In today’s case, that would be none other than Persona 3 Reload. The remake from Atlus has been in the works for a while, and they’ve been slowly teasing its new visuals and content. Thankfully for fans, the wait is now over, and you can get the title now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Now, before you think, “But is it just the game with the graphics style of the 5th game?” you should know it’s much more than that. The remake has numerous additions and quality-of-life changes to ensure you get the best visual and gameplay experience.

For example, while the visuals of Persona 3 Reload are heavily updated, they have their own flair and style that make them stand out from the 5th titles groundbreaking screens. You’ll notice plenty of use of blue mixed with fire and water aesthetic to make it feel fresh. As for the gameplay, they brought in the “Baton Pass” mechanic from the 5th game, so you can “Shift” between characters once you hit a weakness.

There is also the “Theurgy” gauge, where you’ll charge up your power and then unleash one of two devastating attacks on enemies. This alone completely changes the strategy of fights, and you’ll want to plan around that feature. Plus, Tartarus has gotten some updates, including via the Monad Doors, where you’ll get to fight tough enemies for special rewards, or the Twilight Fragments, which are special collectibles that can unlock equally special chests!

You’ve been waiting for this – Persona 3 Reload is available NOW! 🌕 pic.twitter.com/p6vUe7eKke — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) February 2, 2024

So, as you can see, this is a true remake and not just a remaster. Atlus wanted people to see their company-saving title in the best light, which meant bringing everything they had to bear into making it the best version.

Plus, with its release comes the start of numerous rumors about what might be next for the title. One of the biggest rumors is that the game’s DLC will come in multiple parts, and one of them might be “The Answer,” the epilogue story that was in previous ports of the title but not in the remake.

So if you’re ready to try and save the world, you know what to do. Put on your S.E.E.S. gear, grab your invoker, and get ready to fight off the Shadows of Tartarus! A long journey awaits you, and it’ll have many twists and turns for your friends. Are you ready?