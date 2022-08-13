Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Gets Mod For Classic Black Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was definitely one of the most anticipated remasters of the year (which is not a statement you usually hear if we’re being honest), and it’s not hard to see why. Never forget that this is what most people call THE definitive Spider-man title, as it actually made you feel like the web-slinger in a variety of ways, paid tribute to the comics and other media that came before it, and more. But one of the things that people really liked in the game is that it had a variety of Spidey-suits that you could literally suit up in to suit your style and a put a little more pizazz into things.

Many of the suits were references to the comics or even other media in which Spider-Man has appeared in. But, there was one suit that actually didn’t make the cut for one reason or another. That would be the Symbiote Suit that Spider-Man got during the legendary Secret Wars arc. Well, since Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now on the PC…it didn’t take long for people to fix that via modding, and that means you can put the suit in the game and play around with it right now!

Not bad, huh? That just goes to show you the power of the modding community and how freaking fast they can work! Like, seriously, the game has only been out about a day and they’re already busting out mods? It’s almost as if they were preparing for this ahead of time…

Anyway, if you’re not sure why this suit is so special, the “Symbiote Suit” is another name for the Venom suit. You know, as in the villain/anti-hero that Spider-Man has had to deal with for decades. Many modern fans don’t know that Secret Wars was where Venom got started. Spider-Man got the suit basically on accident while fighting there, and over time it started to corrupt him (long story as to why so just roll with it).

After ditching the suit, it would then go on to Eddie Brock, who would become Venom and go on a LONG journey from villain to anit-hero to technically a hero and everywhere in between. It’s also poetic that this suit is now in the remastered game because Venom is going to show up in the upcoming sequel. So perhaps that’s why it was left out initially.

If nothing else, this is going to be very interesting to see not just this suit in the game, but what other suits fans decide to bring to the title. The mod community is very strong as we’ve seen with other titles, and with a wide variety of Spidey media to choose from, they have a lot of options.

Sources: YouTube