Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 6

The side content in Bayonetta 3 is pretty darn good, so hunting it down is, for the most part, a worthwhile endeavour. A lot of this content is locked behind the elusive Umbran Tears, and these are in turn held by a trio of cunning Familiars that litter each and every Chapter. Chapter 6 is no exception.

Of course, the further you are in the game, the harder the challenge becomes. They are never insurmountable of course, merely a smidge tricky. We know where they all are, we know the best way to nab them, and we are more than happy to share our wealth of knowledge. Let’s dive in.

More Bayonetta 3 content:

Umbran Tear Chapter 1 | Umbran Tear Chapter 2 | Umbran Tear Chapter 3 | Umbran Tear Chapter 4 | Umbran Tear Chapter 5

Where To Find The First Familiar

The first Familiar is arguably the hardest Familiar in Chapter 6 – the cat. The cat can be found very early on, all you have to do is make your way to the right from the initial starting area. You will come across an area covered in lava, as well as some large water (lava?) wheels. The cat will be sitting on/near these wheels.

For a bit more reference, there is an Angel Verse near this area.

To grab the cat, you will need to chase it. As is usually the case, the cat will run in a set circle based on the direction you approach from. The trick this time revolves around the water wheels. The Cat runs very quickly, however, it will slow down on the wheels. This is your chance to grab it.

Chase it in Demon Form until it hops onto a wheel, jump up, and then press ‘R’ twice whilst holding forward. This will launch you straight into the cat, grabbing it in no time at all.

How To Find The Second Familiar

The second Familiar is quite easy to miss. To find it, complete Verse 4. Then, continue through the level until you get to Rodin’s checkpoint. Turn around, and head towards the tower. Climb this tower and you will see the raven resting on the ramparts.

To catch the raven, transform into your Spider form, and dash towards it. It will fly towards a tower in the distance before doing a few rotations around it. Simply web swing over to the tower and then time your jump so the raven flies directly into you.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The last Familiar is the toad, and you won’t cross paths with it until you’ve completed Verse 7. Look for the headless statue in the lava. You will find the toad near here, resting on a shield. The toad has a distinctive audio cue, so you should be able to pinpoint its location without much hassle.

Congratulations, you have nabbed all of the Umbran Tears in Chapter 6. Be sure to take a sneaky gander at our other Bayonetta 3 content for more hints, tips, and tricks. In the meantime, happy slaying.