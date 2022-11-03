Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 4

After three whole Chapters of scouring the world of Bayonetta 3 for random tidbits and gubbins, you know the drill by now. There are three Umbran Tears of Blood to find, they are held by elusive Familiars, and it’s up to you to hunt them down and reap the rewards later on. Things are getting trickier, but they are largely the same.

Chapter 4 is quite the intriguing Chapter as it is the first Multiverse that is set in somewhere that is completely alien to what you’ve experienced before. This makes it visually appealing, and the introduction of new forms of gameplay as the Chapter rolls on certainly helps. But you are here for the Tears, so let’s get down to business.

Where To Find The First Familiar

Unlike most Familiars up until this point, the first one in Chapter 4 is not chilling near your starting point. That being said, it’s still not that far away. Continue through the Chapter until you encounter, and defeat, Verse 2. Continue your journey until you reach the section with a collapsing bridge.

Instead of going into the large building in front of you, look to your left. Scale the building, and make your way to the rooftop. Here you will find the raven. Approach the raven from behind by using your Spider Transformation. This will cause it to fly away. Jump after it and hold ‘B’ to web swing. With a bit of practice, you will be able to catch the raven mid-flight.

How To Find The Second Familiar

With the raven out of the way, you are safe to fight through Chapter 4 for a bit. Once you have completed Verse 4, you will walk through a crowd of cheering soldiers. This is your cue to look for the cat Familiar. Look to your right, and you will see a building in the distance. Use your Spider transformation to swing over.

The cat here is a bit tricky to catch – as all cats are. However, there is a knack to it. In Spider form, run after the cat. It will flee by running in circles in this area. Providing you cut corners whenever you can, you will very quickly catch the cat, and be able to move on.

You could also try approaching the cat and standing on the edge of its flee-zone. If you have unlocked the ability on Colour My World (or most weapons) that allows you to press ‘R’ twice whilst holding forward, you can launch yourself at high speed towards the cat. This may not work 100% of the time, however, this technique can be used on many cat familiars to end the chase quickly.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The toad is easy to catch, but a bit harder to find – as is usually the case. After nabbing the cat Familiar, continue through the level until you get to some stairs leading up (this is not too far from the cat). To your right, you will see a small gate/shrine. The toad is hiding on one of the walls behind this small structure. Approach it to grab the final Familiar of Chapter 4.

We have more Umbran Tear guides on the way, as well as more content coming out regularly for Bayonetta 3. Give them a gander then get back to slaying across the Multiverse.