Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 5

Bayonetta 3 is nothing if not varied. Whether you are fighting new enemies, battling interesting bosses, or exploring vast open areas, the game is throwing something in your general direction. Chapter 5 is where the game goes all out on this idea and introduces you to a whole new way to play – you get to play as Viola.

Now we aren’t going to harp on Viola too much, but as a playable character, she is a little bit awkward to use. This is in part due to her departure from Bayonetta’s traditional gameplay, but also due to the fact she feels a little bit unfinished. All that aside, however, Viola can still find Umbran Tears, so here we are – hunting them down.

Where To Find The First Familiar

The first Familiar can be found quite quickly, but it can also be a bit of a pain to catch. Of course, we are talking about the ever-frustrating cat Familiar. You can find this infuriating feline after Verse 1. Leave the area and keep to the left. You’ll eventually come to the cat Familiar.

The cat can be caught simply by running after it. Be sure to sprint with Viola (double-tap ZR) to gain additional speed. Even with this, the cat will outrun you. To catch it then, you need to cut every corner you come across to close the distance. Once you have done this enough times, the cat will be yours.

How To Find The Second Familiar

After a frustrating start with the cat, the second Familiar in Chapter 5 is a bit more chill. The toad can be found almost immediately after the cat – and can even be grabbed before the cat if you wanted to. Again, after Verse 1, leave the area and head towards a broken staircase. Look down the stairs then rotate your camera 90 degrees to the left. You will see a building opposite you.

Make your way to it, climb onto the roof and you will see (and hear) the toad. Walk up to it and grab it for your collection.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The raven is practically unmissable as you walk straight into it when advancing through the Chapter. After Verse 8, you will come face to face with the raven who is perched on a bannister that leads down some stairs.

To catch it, sprint towards it, double jump, and grapple hook on top of the building opposite. The raven will circle around the rightmost column a couple of times, and then fly off. Simply get to the building before the raven, stand next to the column, and jump at the right time. It’s very easy to do, and you should be able to grab it on your first or second attempt.

That’s all we have for Bayonetta 3’s fifth chapter. We have more guides on the way, and plenty are already available for your perusal. Happy slaying.