Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 2

Everything you need to know to find all three Umbran Tears of Blood in Bayonetta 3's second Chapter.

Bayonetta 3 is inundated with things to find and ‘people’ to fight. So much so that you can’t go more than a few steps before you bump into something. That is often fairly uneventful – maybe some kind of gallery-based collectable for the avid peruser. Sometimes, however, you find something well worth your time.

Arguably one of the most important collectables in the game are the Umbran Tears of Blood which are held by three tricky Familiars in each Chapter. They take the form of a cat, raven, and toad, and each Familiar is designed to keep you on your toes. They are well worth the effort though. Here’s where to find every Familiar – and their Umbran Tear – in Chapter 2.

Where To Find The First Familiar

You can find this first Familiar very early on in Chapter 2, however, if you miss it, you can’t go back to it as there is also an early ‘point of no return’. The first Familiar is the raven, and you can find it immediately after fighting the new flying enemies you are introduced to in this Chapter.

Dispatch them and make your way right towards the staircase that leads underground. On top of this small structure, if the raven you are looking for. As with all raven Familiars, they fly on a set path based on what direction you approach them from. We advise sticking with Madama Butterfly for your transformation and approaching the raven from its right side. It will head towards a nearby building, allowing you to catch it quite easily. Watch its flight path a couple of times to nail the execution.

How To Find The Second Familiar

The second Familiar can actually be seen at the same time as the raven – they are quite literally a few steps away from each other. The second Familiar is the cat, and you can find it hanging out with other cats in the car park to the right of the raven’s perch.

There are a lot of cats here, and more than a few obstacles. We advise using your Demon Slave to destroy all the cars, as this will make manoeuvring around the car park easier. The Familiar is the glowing cat, so it’s pretty easy to pick out from the pack.

The cat is likely going to run in circles if you stay behind it. This is exactly what you want it to do. Transform into Madama Butterfly and chase it. Be sure to cut every corner whilst chasing it to close ground. You will catch it without much hassle after a short chase.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The final Familiar is the toad, and as per usual, it is the easiest to catch, but the hardest to find. You won’t be able to nab this little guy until later in the Chapter – more specifically, you will need to wait until after the Spider section (you will know when you get to it). Once you regain control of Bayonetta in a more traditional sense, you can grab the toad.

Jump onto the debris to your left, and follow along towards the large open area. You will eventually start hearing the ribbiting of a toad. Look to your right, and you should be able to see it hiding in the rubble.

With the toad collected, you have successfully found all three Familiars and their respective Umbran Tears. Once you complete the Chapter, you will unlock access to the hidden level associated with Chapter 2.

We have more Bayonetta 3 guides on the way, and even a bunch ready for a good gander as of writing. Check them out, and good luck finding all those pesky Chaos Gears.