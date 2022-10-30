Bayonetta 3 – Beginner’s Guide | Tips & Tricks You Need To Know

Bayonetta 3 is a great game in a series of greats. It does a lot to freshen up the formula whilst still feeling like it is part of the venerable series. Characters, mechanics, and even some enemies make a return, but all of this is mixed in with an extra splash of razzle-dazzle and flair that makes it a joy to experience.

For newcomers to the series, Bayonetta 3 can be a bit on the nose when it comes to challenge, however. This is partially because the tutorial is a far cry from being considered good, and, well, the text boxes that attempt to teach you the ropes don’t do enough to teach you said ropes. Here are some tips to help smooth out that curve for you.

Explore Everything

Bayonetta 3 has large, sprawling levels that are quite literally littered with things to find. Even the most linear of pathways often end up having a sneaky nook, or hidden cranny that is begging to be explored. This is especially true during the more open sections between key story beats.

Your reward is always worthwhile, whether that be Heart or Pearl fragments, gallery pieces, or simply currency. Put on your explorer cap, and get rummaging.

Keep An Eye Out For Hidden Trials And Verses

On top of the above, there are a bunch of hidden encounters (known as Verses) in Bayonetta 3. These are always off the beaten path, and they often result in more difficult battles or scraps with historic enemies. If you want the best scores at the end of a Chapter, you need to find all the Verses, so they are worth the potter.

Hidden Trials are a bit more immediate in their reward system, however. As the name implies, these trials are hidden, and they whisk Bayonetta into a combat arena where she must complete a very specific task in a rather tight time window. Complete it, and you get a powerful item for your trouble. Repeat it, and you can stock up on consumables.

Experiment With Demons, Weapons, And Accessories

Bayonetta 3 starts you off with her traditional pistols, Colour My World. These are, of course, excellent all-around weapons that can carry you through the entire game. However, as you play, you will quickly start to gather new weapons and gear that can, and should, be experimented with.

Accessories can be purchased from Rodin, and these can have drastic effects on the gameplay, and of course, there are a plethora of demons at your disposal. Bayonetta 3 has countless playstyles, and mixing and matching your kit allows you to really carve your own path through each of its trials and tribulations.

Don’t Be Afraid To Mess With The Difficulty

Bayonetta 3 is not an easy game if you are new to the genre. Normal may be the default, but if that is proving to be overly challenging, there is no shame in dropping the game’s difficulty whilst you learn the ropes. This will reduce your score, but score should be the last thing on your mind when first starting out.

On the flip side, if the game is too easy, then there are plenty of ways to bump up the challenge. The most obvious is literally increasing your difficulty. On top of that, you have the option to equip Accessories that can drastically increase the threat of even the most basic of enemies, forcing you to be on your toes at all times. Mess around and find the right settings for you.

Visit Rodin’s Frequently

Rodin is a recurring character in Bayonetta who has mostly served as a shop. This is no different in Bayonetta 3, and you should go out of your way to visit The Gates Of Hell (his bar/shop) regularly to stock up on various things.

Rodin sells everything you could ever need. We are talking about all manner of consumables, powerful Accessories, extra weapons, and even cosmetics. There is very little point in sitting on your vast horde of cash, so spend it.

Use Your Crafting Materials

On a similar note, you should endeavour to spend your crafting materials on the regular. Your supplies of various orbs have a cap, and if you are not making new items, those excess orbs are wasted. Crafting is a great tool for saving money at Rodin’s, and you can make all manner of powerful items whilst doing it.

Spend. Your. Materials.

Recharge Your Magic In Style

A big change to Bayonetta 3 is the introduction of Demon Slaves. Bayonetta has always been able to summon demons in her games, but these have often been relegated to epic cutscenes. Well, not anymore, as they are freely summonable and immensely powerful. The catch? They drain your magic incredibly quickly.

This means you can’t rely on your Demon Slaves as much as you’d maybe like, but there is a way around this – Witch Time. If you dodge an attack at the last second, Bayonetta will enter Witch Time. During this slowed state, your magic recharges faster, rewarding skilled play with access to your most powerful attacks more often. Hone those reflexes and reap the rewards.

Taunt For Extra Rewards

Speaking of which, Taunting is a great way to nab some extra resources. Taunting is as simple as pressing down on the D-pad. Taunting enemies will enrage them, making it so they are much more aggressive, they are harder to kill, and they are less likely to be staggered when hit.

Enraged enemies allow Bayonetta to wrack up better combos, and generally gain better rewards. Not only that, but taunting also helps keep your combo counter ticking, letting you extend your combos in exchange for a bit of danger.

Medals Don’t Matter On Your First Trip

Bayonetta 3 will reward you with medals at the end of every Verse, and then calculate your overall performance and present a trophy at the end of every Chapter. These are, of course, very nice to have. They even have some gameplay benefits like increased money and other…spoilery things.

But the truth of the matter? They don’t matter on your first jaunt. Bayonetta has always been a series that demands repeat playthroughs to get the most out of it, and Bayonetta 3 is no different. Don’t stress over medals and performance, and instead, enjoy the over-the-top action on display. Then, after the credits have rolled, maybe consider honing your skills and aiming for those Pure Platinum trophies.

That’s all we have on Bayonetta 3 at the moment. Keep an eye out for more guides covering the game, and until then, happy slaying.