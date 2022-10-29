Bayonetta 3 – How To Unlock Scarborough Fair And Love Is Blue

Everything you need to know to unlock Scarborough Fair and Love Is Blue in Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3 is a pretty slapping game that certainly lives up to the legacy of the previous two games in the series. It’s loud, explosive, over the top, and just downright fun to play. This is, in part, thanks to the new mechanics and weapons introduced in the latest entry that help mix up the formula a tad. But what if you missed the Bayonetta of old?

Well, this is where Scarborough Fair and Love Is Blue come into play. These are classic weapons brought back from Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 (respectively), and they are pretty darn fun to mess around with. But how do you unlock them, what do they do, and are they worth the effort? Let’s have a gander.

More Bayonetta 3 content:

Strong Digital Sales | Launch Trailer | Positive Reviews | Umbran Tears Chapter 1

How To Unlock Scarborough Fair And Love Is Blue

These two legacy weapons are only unlockable by possessing a save file for Bayonetta 1 and/or Bayonetta 2. Having Bayonetta save data on your Switch will unlock the classic Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme pistols known as Scarborough Fair. Whilst having save data from Bayonetta 2 will unlock Prelude, Minuet, Toccata, and Nocturne, or Love Is Blue for short.

As far as we are aware, there is no other way to unlock these weapons. If you don’t have the save data, you can’t mess around with these guns.

That being said, even having the required save data is not enough to use these beauties. No, instead, you need to go to Rodin’s and purchase them for a ‘whopping’ 16,999 seeds each. That may sound like a lot, but we managed to nab double that during the prelude, so we had access to both Scarborough Fair and Love Is Blue right off the bat.

Differences Between Scarborough Fair, Love Is Blue, and Colour My World

Colour My World is Bayonetta’s latest quadruplet of pistols. They may look very similar to Scarborough Fair and Love Is Blue, however, they are very different in practice. In fact, Scarborough Far and Love Is Blue are radically different from each other.

This is because Scarborough Fair unlocks Bayonetta’s playstyle from, well, Bayonetta, and Love Is Blue unlocks her playstyle from Bayonetta 2. This includes combos and transformations, allowing you to do all kinds of wacky stuff if you’ve got the knack for those older games.

Because they bring entirely new playstyles and even old mechanics, you will lose access to some of the fancy new tricks brought forward in Bayonetta 3. The most notable being your ability to summon Demon Slaves. This is of course made up for in other ways. It lets you play Bayonetta 3 in a much more traditional style – which is a great inclusion for series veterans.

Have fun messing around with Scarborough Fair and Love Is Blue. Keep an eye out for more Bayonetta 3 guides coming your way.