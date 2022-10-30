Retailer Breaks God Of War: Ragnarok Street Date – Spoilers Everywhere

As if it was not already bad enough that a few malicious players had somehow acquired the upcoming God Of War: Ragnarok, and were publishing spoilers far and wide across internet forums, social media platforms like Twitter, and making key moment spoilers into YouTube thumbnails, but now the flood gates have cracked open even further. In what must be the most crushing news to developers at Santa Monica Studio, and sadly something PlayStation is all too familiar with following The Last Of Us Part II leaks in 2020 – some fairly incompetent retailers have launched God Of War: Ragnarok early, and so, the internet continues to fill up further with even more spoilers for fans to have to try and dodge. If you’re excited for this one, I hope you are prepared to go dark on the internet for a few weeks.

Last week a range of screenshots got out, from some of God Of War: Ragnarok‘s most pivotal moments, because someone with approved early access to the game accidentally shared them online using the console’s share-button functionality, this was on top of leaks that had already existed, but now, with a retailer (allegedly the US branch of Target) having put the game on shelves early, and scores of players flooding in to grab their early copies, the game’s spoilers will be even harder to avoid for fans not lucky enough to have early access to the hotly anticipated new game.

Team members at PlayStation’s Santa Monica Studio have not taken the news well, with the Director of 2018’s God Of War reboot, Cory Barlog, expressing what we’re sure every person who might have worked on God Of War: Ragnarok is thinking,

You know, right now, I can really understand the benefit of having just an installer on the physical disc. smh A retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release. just so disappointing. Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this. this is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go.

Barlog’s comments were echoed by many at the team with others responsible for PlayStation’s biggest game of the year also expressing their disappointment but then offering advice for fans who want to stay spoiler-free, people like God Of War: Ragnarok‘s Narrative Director Matt Siphos who said,

*sigh Just stay away from social media, Reddit, YouTube, etc unless you’re really confident in your ability to mute hashtags and block people. I’m really sorry if anyone’s had our game spoiled in any way. We’ve really tried to keep things fresh and surprising for you.

Fans have a bit of time to wait while they try to avoid spoilers, Thursday/Friday is a key time, with the review embargo set to lift opening up the doors to critics and influencers everywhere. God Of War: Ragnarok launches on November 9, 2022 on PS4 and PS5.

