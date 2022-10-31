Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 3

Everything you need to know to track down the three Umbran Tears of Blood in Bayonetta 3's third Chapter.

Bayonetta 3’s eponymous lead, Bayonetta, has gained quite a fondness for picking up random things strewn across the multiverse. Sure, previous games had her hunting down various bits and bobs to boost her stats, but Bayonetta 3 increases gubbins many times over. You can’t get away from them – they are everywhere.

Most of them can be ignored – especially if you aren’t a fan of trawling through galleries and whatnot. Only a small number of hidden goodies provide any tangible gameplay-based rewards, and these are always worth finding. One of the more important collectables are the elusive Umbran Tears of Blood. Every Chapter has three of them, and hunting them down is quite the ordeal. That’s where we come in.

Where To Find The First Familiar

Your first Familiar in Chapter 3 is the ever-sneaky toad. You can find this little guy the moment the Chapter starts, you just need to know where to go. Make your way through the carnage at the start of the Chapter, and keep your eyes to the right. Below you, you should see some floating platforms. Hop down onto them, and navigate across them all.

Head into the cave and deal with the enemies who spawn in for your first combat encounter. Dispatch them and climb up the train to the mouth of the cave, but don’t jump out. To your right, you should see the toad. Slowly walk up to it, and Bayonetta will pick it up automatically – no jumping required.

How To Find The Second Familiar

Funnily enough, the second Familiar is also in the starting area. From the toad cave, jump down and back onto the wreckage. Look for a building standing on its own in the distance. If you look closely, you should see the raven perched on the ledge. Use Madama Butterfly to float over, and get ready for another raven chase.

The raven will fly away from you when you get close, and make its way towards the broken highway in the distance. We found that the best way to catch it was to use your G-Pillar Demon Transformation. Run up to it in your Demon Form, then once it starts to fly away, jump after it, double jump, and then hold ‘B’. This will charge up your propelled jump, allowing you to fly directly into it.

The timing on this can be a bit tricky, but you can always go back to the building you started from to try again.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The final Familiar in Chapter 3 is the oft-frustrating cat. You won’t have to worry about this guy until a bit later though. Continue through the Chapter until you bump into Verse 3. Complete this encounter, and then be on the lookout – this is your time to find the cat.

You will come across rows of houses that lead up to your next objective. The cat is hiding down one of these alleys. The cat will run away, and dart between alleys. It, as per usual, is moving in a bit of a circle, making its path fairly easy to understand even with the rows of buildings obscuring it.

This Familiar is pretty difficult to catch since the Cat is faster than you, more mobile, and easy to lose track of. We found that using G-Pillar’s Demon Transformation was the most reliable way to catch it, however.

Approach the cat in your Demon Form, and then launch yourself towards it with your special jump. If you time it right, you should be able to land on it as it tries to run away. This can only really be done if the cat is running in a straight line – and not when it is zipping down an alley.

You can also try and chase it in this demon form, and again, use your jump to get ahead of it. If you do this just as it goes to turn a corner, you can cut it off and nab the bugger.

With the cat finally caught, you are free to complete the Chapter. Once done, you will gain access to the third secret level in Bayonetta 3.

That’s all we have for Umbran Tears for now, but keep an eye out for more Bayonetta 3 guides coming in the future. Enjoy smacking gribblies across the multiverse.